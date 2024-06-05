Thailand Extends Digital Nomad Visa to Five Years

(CTN News) – Thailand offers travelers a diverse range of experiences, including the vibrant streets of Bangkok, the stunning temples of Chiang Mai, and the tropical island paradise of Phuket.

It now extends that broad appeal to remote workers, who can live and work in Thailand for up to five years thanks to a recent extension of the digital nomad visa.

Previously, qualified digital nomads could only work in Southeast Asia for a maximum of 60 days, so the new validity period represents a major increase.

Thailand’s government said on May 28 that the new visa policy will take effect on June 1 (Reuters).

However, remote workers cannot remain in Thailand for five consecutive years. The new visa allows digital nomads to stay in the nation for up to five years, including multiple entries and 180 consecutive days (equivalent to six months).

To comply with the law, visa holders must depart and re-enter the country after each 180-day period.

Thai officials have not yet revealed the revised conditions for the multiple-entry Thailand digital nomad visa. To apply, travelers can book an appointment at a Thai Embassy or apply online using the official Thai e-visa website. (Only some countries can apply for visas online; US citizens are normally eligible.)

Thailand is a favorite destination for digital nomads due to its beautiful beaches, tropical temperature, bustling nightlife, street food culture, stunning national parks, and low cost of living (1 Thai Baht equals approximately 0.02 US dollars).

Digital nomads often base themselves in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, the islands of Koh Phangan and Koh Samui, and Hua Hin, a vacation town located just south of Bangkok.

The new visa requirement is part of a bigger attempt by Thai officials to boost tourism as the country’s economy declines.

In addition to extending the validity of the digital nomad visa, the government has increased the number of countries eligible for visa-free entry to Thailand from 57 to 93 and extended the stay restriction for eligible visitors from 30 to 60 days. Thailand has also relaxed visa restrictions for retirees and graduate students.

Thailand now has one of the longest validity periods for digital nomad visas, at five years. Spain permits remote workers to stay for one year and reapply for up to four years, while Montenegro offers two-year visas with the opportunity to extend for another two years.

Remote worker visas are increasingly popular globally, with Japan, Italy, and Turkey launching digital nomad visas in 2024.