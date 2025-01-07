News

Thailand’s 2024 New Year Holiday Ends with 436 Dead in 2,467 Traffic Accidents

Thailand's "7 Dangerous Days" are the New Year and Songkran holidays when road accidents spike

Thailand’s 2024 New Years Holiday refereed to by many as the “7 Dangerous Days,” has come to a close with 436 dead and a further 2,376 injured in 2,467 traffic accidents across the country.

According to Thailand’s Interior Ministry the number of traffic accidents and injuries was lower than the same period last year, but fatalities increased.

Surat Thani, Thailand’s southern province, had the most accidents (89) and injured people (100). Bangkok had the most fatalities (26). During this time, there were no fatalities on the roads in Samut Songkhram, Trat, or Yala.

On Sunday alone, there were 139 traffic accidents, 128 injuries, and 29 fatalities on Thai roads. The most common cause of accidents was speeding, with motorcycles accounting for 83% of them.

Mr. Suriya Singhakamol, director-general of the Probation Department, stated that during the ten days, courts presided over 7,306 cases of drunk driving, 342 cases of drug-abusing drivers, four cases of reckless driving, and two cases of speeding, with offenders placed on probation.

Bangkok had the most drink-driving cases (605), followed by Chiang Mai (441), and Nonthaburi (395), 41 drunk drivers and three drugged drivers had electronic monitoring devices attached to their vehicles.

Thailand’s “7 dangerous days” is a term tied to the spike in road accidents during the New Year and Songkran (Thai New Year) holidays. These celebrations see a surge in travel as families reunite and tourists flood in.

Roads become chaotic with traffic jams, reckless driving, and alcohol-fuelled accidents. Despite government crackdowns, drunk driving and helmetless motorbike riders contribute to thousands of crashes.

Statistics often report hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries during these periods. While authorities increase checkpoints and promote road safety, enforcement struggles to match the sheer traffic volume. It’s a grim reminder of the risks tied to festivities without proper precautions.

