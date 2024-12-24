Thailand Shutters Tak-Myanmar Border Over Cholera Threat

Thailand’s Defense Minister announced today that the border in Tak province will be temporarily closed for a month to prevent the spread of cholera, which is currently affecting the adjacent city of Shwe Kokko, Myanmar.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai told reporters that “to mitigate the cholera outbreak in Myanmar, it is imperative to enhance border controls.” He stated that the border would be closed for a month to prevent the disease from spreading further.

He said a joint center, which includes the army, the ministries of defense and public health, and the government, has been established to monitor the cholera situation.

The center has been collaborating to raise awareness of the risks of cholera and inform the public about the importance of hygiene.

Meanwhile, Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, the permanent secretary for public health, announced that supplementary health officials have arrived in Mae Sot to assist local officials in preventing the spread of cholera.

An emergency center has been established to screen all patients from Myanmar.

He stated that officials have been directed to ensure that drinking water and ice are clean and to sanitize fresh markets and public toilets. He also claimed that the situation is under control.

Shwe Kokko municipality in Kayin state, Myanmar, has been the site of a cholera outbreak, with approximately 300 individuals falling ill. Two individuals have passed away.

A Mae Sot hospital treated three Myanmar nationals who contracted cholera while employed in Tak’s Mae Sot district. One individual continues to be hospitalized, while the other two have been released.

The Thai government has dispatched medical provisions to Myanmar.

Thai military and local health officials from Mae Sot district have been conducting visits to educate individuals residing near the border, across from Myawaddy township in Karen state, about preventing cholera.

The displaced individuals from Myanmar, who have been residing in shelters on the Thai side of the porous border, were also instructed to monitor for any new arrivals who may be infected.

