Thailand Tourism Authority Unveils Bangkok New Year Countdown 2025

The New Year Countdown is an extraordinary cultural and celebratory event along Bangkok’s Chao Phraya River. Spectacular celebrations, including global luminaries such as BamBam, accompany it.

The year The New Year Countdown 2025 is coming to an end soon, which means the city is gearing up for parties all over. Keeping with tradition, several locations in Bangkok will light up the first early morning sky of 2025 with fireworks.

The countdown is one of many Grand Celebrations in the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism & Sports Year 2025, demonstrating Thailand’s readiness to shine as a Global Countdown Destination.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, stated, “The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 in Bangkok and Chiang Mai, coupled with statewide celebrations, will highlight Thailand as a global festival hub.

By focusing on sustainable tourism and promoting each region’s distinctive assets, we hope to improve tourist experiences, increase tourism spending, and promote economic growth. This underlines our commitment to presenting world-class events that benefit the national economy.”

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025,” which will take place from December 28 to January 1, 2025, at Nagaraphirom Park in Bangkok, will be a spectacular celebration along the Chao Phraya River, with the historic Wat Arun serving as a stunning background.

Floating Stage

This event will include cultural performances on a floating stage, live music by well-known Thai musicians such as Lula, URBOYTJ, and The Toy, eco-friendly workshops, local cuisine, and a breathtaking drone light show.

The highlight will be a magnificent nine-act fireworks extravaganza on December 31 that combines breathtaking pyrotechnics with cutting-edge technology. The events will culminate with a New Year’s Day merit-making ceremony at Wat Arun, inviting tourists to join alms-giving in honor of Thailand’s rich spiritual and cultural history.

The Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025, taking place from December 21, 2024, to January 1, 2025, at Royal Park Rajapruek, will include Illumination Night displays, cultural presentations, concerts by performers such as BamBam of GOT7, and a big fireworks display.

From December 29 to December 31, 2024, ICONSIAM will host the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025, a world-class event on the Chao Phraya River headlined by worldwide luminaries in an exclusive New Year’s Eve performance.

The celebration will conclude with Thailand’s longest eco-friendly fireworks display, spanning 1,400 meters and themed ‘Celebrating the Everlasting Legacy of Siam. ‘This display will combine brilliant colors and inventive pyrotechnics to highlight Thailand’s cultural legacy.

In conjunction with key stakeholders, the Ministry aims to raise Thailand’s global profile and ensure it remains a top choice for international travelers during the New Year season and beyond.

Are you planning to see them but don’t know where to begin?

Here are some of the greatest sites to observe Bangkok’s New Year’s fireworks.

Bangkok Cuisine Cruise

A Bangkok cuisine cruise usually includes a festive supper, entertainment, and stunning views of the fireworks. It’s a popular event, so book your Bangkok cuisine cruise early to ensure a space, as these cruises fill up rapidly during the New Year’s celebration.

Asiatique

One of the greatest places to see them is at Asiatique along the harbor, where Sirimahannop, a Bangkok bistro restaurant serving superb Bangkok cuisine, is on a boat dock. A free performance will also occur on December 31, with doors opening at 5 p.m.

Nagaraphirom Park.

Every year, Nagaraphirom Park is lit up with fireworks to commemorate the start of the new year. This year’s event features a variety of local artists performing and displays where people can take pictures.

All of this culminates in a nine-act fireworks display at midnight. No tickets are required so that people may attend for free.

TAT expects the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 New Year celebrations in Bangkok and other parts of the country to generate 62 billion Baht in tourism revenue and expects to welcome 1.56 million international visitors during the holiday.

With celebrations reaching every corner of the country, the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 will underscore Thailand’s position as a premier global destination for unforgettable New Year festivities that blend tradition, innovation, and world-class entertainment.

Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 will be held at various locations throughout the country. For more details, visit the Thailand Events Calendar for Countdown 2025.

Related News: