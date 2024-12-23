Thai Government Says Death Penalty to Remain in Thailand

The Government of Thailand has turned down a proposal from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) aimed at abolishing the death penalty in the country despite a growing trend towards its elimination globally.

Supatra Nakhapiew, a member of the National Human Rights Commission, announced that the commission has made a formal proposal to the cabinet advocating for the exclusion of the death penalty in new legislation. She emphasized the need for amendments to existing laws that currently mandate the death penalty for certain offenses.

The commission has recommended that the government initiate a campaign to educate the public on the rationale behind the proposed revocation of the death penalty.

She stated that these proposals align with the commission’s responsibilities, considering Thailand’s commitment to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).

Mr. Ratthawit Ariyapatchphol, the spokesperson for the judicial office, stated that while the court does not oppose the NHRC’s proposal, it encourages all involved parties to conduct a comprehensive study of the issue.

He emphasized the importance of considering the implications of revoking the death penalty on both offenders and victims.

According to criminologist Associate Professor Pol Lt-Col Krisanaphong Pootrakool Ratthawit, the matter can be analyzed from two perspectives. Serious offenses, including premeditated murder, serial murder, and rape/murder, are recognized for their profound impact on the victims’ families and society at large.

It is important to note that the individuals responsible for the actions in question possess the right to life, a fundamental human right that is universally recognized.

The government’s decision follows closely on the heels of a Pattaya Court’s recent ruling, which sentenced two Germans and a Thai national to death for the horrific murder of a German property broker.

The victim’s dismembered body was discovered in a freezer in Pattaya last year.

On Friday, the Pattaya Provincial Court issued a death sentence to three individuals: German nationals Mr. Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52, and Ms. Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54, along with Thai national Shahrukh Karim Uddin, 27.

As of August this year, Thailand is home to 393 individuals currently on death row, with several having sought a Royal pardon or commutation of their sentences.

The most recent execution occurred in 2018, involving a convict who was convicted of robbery and murder and was put to death by lethal injection.

