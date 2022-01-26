Teen Stabs Grandma 60 Times, Judge Rules Killing Accidental

Teen has been found guilty of killing his grandmother after her body was found with 60 stab wounds. However, the court judge ruled that the killing was an accident which has sparked public outrage in South Korea.

The incident occurred last year in South Korea’s Northern Gyeongsang Province, where a 19-year-old stabbed his grandmother with a kitchen knife 60 times.

According to local media, the teenager committed the act because his grandmother was being nitpicky and was scolding him and his brother.

According to reports, the elder brother attempted to kill his grandfather as well, but his younger brother reportedly dissuaded him.

According to reports, the elder brother was convicted of murder on Jan. 20 and sentenced to seven to 12 years in prison. In addition, he was ordered to wear a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker for 10 years.

Teen brother sentenced to two-and-a-half years

A jury sentenced his younger teen brother, 17, to two-and-a-half years in prison for assisting his older sibling in killing their grandmother.

In order to keep their grandma’s screams from being heard from outside, he closed the windows at home.

The court’s disposition of this case has prompted backlash online, with reactions ranging from anger to disbelief at the lenient sentence. Internet users were baffled as to how such an act could be considered an accident.

Reports by Vice say the juvenile justice system in South Korea focuses more on rehabilitation than punishment; juvenile offenders are encouraged to participate in treatment programs to change their behaviours.

Typically, juvenile offenders receive shorter prison sentences when rehabilitation is emphasized.

Teen given book by judge

The court stated during sentencing that the elder teen brother is well aware of his wrongdoing and has considerable room for reform. Vice reported that some netizens also objected to the judge’s gifting the brothers a book entitled “Bicycle Thief.”

The book has a collection of Korean short stories that detail a boy who strives to preserve his good conscience while interacting with materialistic adults.

According to Asia One News, the brothers were born into poverty and have lived with their grandparents since their parents divorced in 2012.

The court stated that the brothers may have exhibited unethical behaviour because of their unfortunate childhoods.

It was determined by a psychological analysis of the elder teen brother that he had a tendency for “explosive emotional expressions” and the court took that into consideration when deciding the crime as “accidental”.

