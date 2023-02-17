Thai Royal Family Donates Relief Supplies to Turkey Earthquake Victims

(CTN News) – On Wednesday, the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) flew relief supplies given by Their Majesties, the King and Queen, to Turkey.

Their Majesties tasked Privy Councillor Chirayu Isarangkun na Ayuthaya with delivering the aid to Serap Ersoy, the Turkish ambassador to Thailand, at the RTAF’s Military Air Terminal 2, Wing 6 in Bangkok.

The ambassador thanked Their Majesties for their kindness.

To alleviate the pain of those impacted by the enormous earthquake that occurred on February 6, the goods were then placed into an RTAF Airbus 340 and flown to the Turkish capital of Ankara.

Tents, blankets, winter sleeping bags, portable generators, dry food, milk, and water make up the aid cargo given.

Thai citizens who traveled to Turkey are expected to return today aboard the RTAF Airbus, which will land in Bangkok.

On Wednesday, rescue teams from Australia, Germany, and Spain also ended their missions.

People are still being pulled out of the rubble despite search and rescue efforts winding down.

77-year-old woman pulled from debris in Adiyaman by rescuers on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, there were around 41,000 fatalities in Turkey and Syria, along with over 100,000 injuries and the destruction of over 12,000 houses and businesses.

