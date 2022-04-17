Thailand Readies for a Surge in Covid-19 After Songkran

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and other state agencies have been ordered to prepare for a surge in Covid-19 infections when people return to work after the long Songkran holiday on Monday.

According to a government spokesman, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha assigned these health organizations to ensure prompt responses to any new clusters of Covid-19 infections.

After Songkran, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) will increase its capacity to handle the increased demand for Covid-19 care and advice, he said.

Additionally, the NHSO is advising people to observe their health for seven to ten days for signs of infection, such as high fevers, coughs, and runny noses.

For anyone exhibiting any of these symptoms, a rapid antigen test is recommended, and doctors should be aware of the patient’s travel history during the holiday, the NHSO said.

The Premier said he was confident the Kingdom has sufficient medical supplies and healthcare resources to cope with the current Coronavirus transmission situation.

However, the Prime Minister has emphasized that the Ministry of Public Health should ramp up its approach to raising awareness of “long Covid”, which is now more prevalent following the rise in Omicron cases, the spokesman said.

Covid-19 (Long Covid)

There’s no way to fool the public into thinking Covid-19 (Long Covid) is somewhat like the common flu, is difficult to treat, and will soon become an endemic disease,” said Dr. Thira Woratanarat, a Chulalongkorn University associate professor.

A researcher at the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Anan Jongkaewwattana, raised concerns after Songkran when “international tourists” were seen splashing water without masks.

Even though the number of new infections is on the rise, “please do not create more variants of the virus,” he said.

On Saturday, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration recorded 125 Covid-19 deaths, with 18,892 new cases logged. Since the beginning of the year, 1.78 million people have been afflicted with the Coronavirus.