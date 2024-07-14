New Bangkok-Vientiane Rail Route Opens July 19

(CTN News) – Nong Khai officials assess the readiness of the new Bangkok-Vientiane rail link ahead of its July 19 launch.

Nong Khai provincial officials conducted a test run of the Bangkok-Vientiane train on Saturday to ensure its preparedness for the public debut on Friday, July 19.

On Saturday morning, Nong Khai Governor Somphob Samitasiri escorted a group of officials from Bangkok to Vientiane (Khamsavath) Station in Laos via train.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the Bangkok-Vientiane train will follow the Northeastern Railway line, which branches off from the Northern Railway line at Ban Phachi Junction Station.

The train will travel through Saraburi province, Chira Road Junction Station in Nakhon Ratchasima province, Khon Kaen province, Udon Thani province, and Nong Khai province before crossing the First Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge to Thanaleng Station and arriving at Vientiane Station.

Benefits of the Bangkok-Vientiane Rail Service

The Bangkok-Vientiane train has a number of seat options, including 152 seats on ordinary trains for 281 baht for a return trip, 64 seats on air-conditioned trains for 574 baht, and 30 seats on air-conditioned sleeper trains for 784 baht (upper bed) and 874 baht (lower bed) for a return trip.

According to SRT, the new train service between Bangkok and Vientiane represents a substantial increase of bilateral collaboration. Currently, rail services only reach Thanaleng station.

Full service to Vientiane is expected to generate significant economic, trade, and tourism benefits.

Passengers traveling by air can now transfer to Udon Thani Airport and continue their journey to Vientiane without needing to change modes of transportation, boosting both countries’ logistical systems.

Return tickets between Udon Thani and Vientiane cost 100 baht for conventional trains and 200 baht for air-conditioned trains.

SRT began selling tickets on July 10 and can be booked up to 180 days in advance.

Source: Bangkok Post