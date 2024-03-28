STC And Ericsson Are On Track To Build A More Sustainable Network

(CTN News) – The Kingdom has seen tangible progress in a variety of areas thanks to Ericsson and STC working together.

As part of their joint achievements, STC and Ericsson have modernized their sites and sunset 3G technology. Also, the companies conduct knowledge sharing sessions by Ericsson experts as part of the Ericsson Product Take-Back Program.

Radio System products such as the three-sector dual-band Radio 6626 and Micro Sleep Tx have helped SC reduce OPEX and energy consumption by up to 25 percent as part of the network modernization.

Further, Ericsson and stc have agreed to sunset stc’s 3G technology to allow refarming of stc’s 10 MHz frequency to 4G, which enhances data throughput and improves user experience.

STC recycles electronic and electrical equipment as part of Ericsson’s Product Take-Back Program.

The collection, decommissioning, and recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment by Ericsson and STC has resulted in a total of 438 tons of recyclable waste.

In support of Saudi Vision 2030’s goal of going net-zero by 2060, the collaboration supports STC’s commitment to creating value for people, the planet, and the community. Additionally, a sustainable network will boost customer experiences, accelerate innovation, and stimulate monetization ideas.

According to Maha Alnuhait, general manager of sustainability at stc: “At stc, we are committed to improving customer experience while enhancing sustainability.Saudi Vision 2030 prioritizes reducing emissions by 278 million tons per year by 2030, which is part of the Saudi Green Initiative.

In aligning with the Kingdom’s net-zero commitments by 2060 and setting our own long-term goal of achieving net-zero by 2050, we hope to not only drive forward sustainability but also shape a greener, more resilient future for future generations.

Together with Ericsson, we demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, technological advancement, and exceptional customer service.”

In a statement, Fida Kibbi, vice president at Ericsson Middle East and Africa, said, “We believe that network enhancement and energy savings go hand in hand.

Through this collaboration, STC demonstrates our commitment to innovation in the industry, enabling them to maximize the benefits of sustainable networks.

Additionally, we contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative goals by improving network efficiency. It is our goal to inspire our partners to explore innovative use cases for network monetization, fostering the development of green and sustainable networks.”

SEE ALSO:

Verizon’s $100 Million Settlement Closes Soon, So Submit Your Claim Now