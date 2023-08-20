Best And Worst States For Retirement In 2023: Retirement Savings And Geographical Considerations

(CTN NEWS) – Florida may not hold the top spot for retirement in 2023, and surprisingly, the best state to retire in isn’t located in the Southeast region either. According to a recent study by Bankrate, Iowa claims the coveted position as the number one state to retire to this year.

Bankrate’s assessment of the most favorable retirement destinations relied on a comprehensive analysis, drawing data from various reputable sources such as the U.S. Census Bureau, the Tax Foundation, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.

This analytical approach involved evaluating all 50 states across five distinct categories with differing levels of importance:

Affordability (40%) Well-being (25%) Health-care quality and cost (20%) Weather (10%) Crime (5%)

Retirement Savings Falling Short of Million-Dollar Goal: Impact on Timing and Retirement Destinations

The realization that most individuals’ retirement savings fall significantly short of the coveted million-dollar goal is prompting Americans to reconsider both the timing and destination of their golden years.

Recent surveys highlight that a substantial number of people anticipate needing a substantial nest egg of at least $1 million for a comfortable retirement.

On a national scale, the average amount required for an individual to enjoy retirement without financial strain is approximately $967,000 in savings. This translates to an annual budget of roughly $74,000 for the typical American during their retirement phase.

While the aspirational target is $1 million, a multitude of Americans find themselves far from achieving this milestone. As per the National Institute on Retirement Security, the typical Gen-X household with a private retirement plan has amassed only $40,000 in savings.

Meanwhile, baby boomers, as reported by the Natixis Investment Managers, possess a median retirement savings of $120,000. The millennial generation fares even lower with a median account balance of $32,000.

The repercussions of inadequate retirement preparedness extend beyond the individual realm, extending to the nation as a whole, as highlighted by the Pew Charitable Trusts.

An alarming 56 million private-sector workers lack access to employer-sponsored retirement plans, contributing to a projected shortfall of $1.3 trillion for state and federal governments by the year 2040, as revealed in a recent study.

For both individuals and their families, the geographical location they choose for retirement can wield significant influence over their ability to savor a fulfilling post-work life.