Chiang Mai Records 16 Songkran Road Deaths in a Single Day

As people in Thailand celebrate the Songkran holiday the northern province of Chiang Mai reported the most accidents and injuries on Thursday.

According to the highway police, Lampang Province and Sa Kaeo lead the Kingdom in the number of road accident deaths.

On Thursday, Thailand had 324 accidents resulting in 332 injuries and 41 deaths, according to the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.

The northern province of Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents and injuries over the 24-hour period, with 14 accidents and 16 deaths.

The northern province of Lampang and the Eastern province of Sa Keo reported the most road deaths, at 3 each.

Daily figures were released Thursday, as the seven-day road safety campaign during the Songkran festival reached midday, after starting on Monday and ending on Sunday.

Songkran Road Toll

From Monday to Thursday of the Songkran holiday, there were 1,195 road accidents, 157 deaths, and 1,185 injuries.

The most accumulated accidents were also registered in Chiang Mai with 44. While, Nakhon Si Thammarat led the injury accumulation with 43, and Lampang had the most accumulated deaths with seven. There were no fatalities in 16 provinces.

The main cause of road accidents was speeding, and motorcycles accounted for the majority of accidents.

Director-general Boontham Lertsukheekasem said Friday that most holidaymakers continued to celebrate the festival at places closer to home, but that attention remained on roads in districts and villages.

On Sunday, the long holiday ends, and officials anticipate that more people will take to the road again after they end their vacations or homecomings.

