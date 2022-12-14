Pregnant Woman Killed, 3 Arrested for Murder By Police

On Tuesday morning, Police reported a pregnant woman was killed and 14 others were injured when a pickup truck carrying people to work rear-ended a parked truck loaded with logs in southern Thailand.

The crash happened around 6.30 a.m. on the Pattani-Songkhla Road in Songkhla’s Thepha district.

Police discovered a crashed Chevrolet pickup truck with Pattani license plates at the scene. Its front end was wedged beneath the back of a parked 10-wheel truck with Narathiwat license plates and a load of rubber tree logs. The pickup truck cab’s roof was nearly ripped off.

The pickup was carrying 15 people: 13 women and two men, including the driver. The vast majority were employees.

A pregnant woman was killed, and the driver was seriously injured. They were both trapped within the rubble. To remove the doors, rescue workers had to pry them open.

The other 13 were in the pickup truck’s bed. The force of the crash threw some people from the vehicle. All of them were injured and were taken to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the pickup was transporting workers from Pattani to a factory in Songkhla’s Na Mom district. It was raining at the time of the accident, visibility was poor, and the road was slick.

The driver of the parked truck was being questioned by police.

Police Arrest 3 for Murder

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man found dead in a paddy field in Bua Yai district on Monday morning, according to police.

Suthep Channoy and Thirapat Setpakdi were identified as two of the suspects by police. The other was a 15-year-old boy. The first two turned themselves in to Bua Yai police on Monday night, and the third on Tuesday morning.

During questioning by police, the three allegedly admitted to killing Wirat Songnok, 39, of Ban Nong Prue Pattana in Ban Luam district’s tambon Khok Krabueang. Three days after going missing, he was discovered partially buried in a paddy field, his legs exposed.

They claimed that they and Wirat had been drinking together on the night of December 9 at a hut in the middle of a field near Ban Nong Yao in tambon Nong Bua Sa-ard, Bua Yai district.

They inquired as to what Wirat had done with the 1,700 baht they had given him earlier to purchase methamphetamine pills. Wirat stated that he spent 400 baht on meth pills and the rest on other things.

They became enraged and beat Wirat with wooden sticks until he collapsed. Following that, one of them stabbed Wirat to death with a knife, leaving him with eight wounds. They fled, burying Wirat in a paddy field about 100 meters from the hut.

The three have been charged with murder and concealing the body in order to conceal the crime.

Drug Addicted Teen Arrested

A young man arrested after allegedly stealing 80 bolts and fastening plates from a railway track told police he sold them to a scrap dealer for money to buy drugs.

The arrest came after an army patrol from the 5th Infantry Division reported missing bolts from the rail track between Khlong Nage and Padang Besar near Tha Khoi, the Moo 3 village in tambon Padang Besar, Sadao district, on Monday afternoon.

A closer examination revealed that 80 bolts used to secure rail joints had been removed.

The bolts were sold to scrap dealers, which could indicate sabotage or common theft.

Investigators began questioning local junk shops. A security camera recording showed two youths arriving on a motorcycle and selling the stolen railway bolts at Krisna Pansaeng’s shop on Khao Rup Chang road in tambon Padang Besar.

Following that, Ong-art Phuakphong, 18, of Moo 3 village in tambon Padang Besar, was arrested. The other suspect, a 17-year-old from the same village, was arrested.

Mr. Ong-art is accused of stealing the bolts and selling them for money to buy drugs. He was turned over to Padang Besar police for legal action. The other suspect was being sought by police.