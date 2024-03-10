Connect with us

The Dollar Ended The Week Under Pressure
Israel Reports That Gaza Talks Mediators Are Working To Secure A Truce

Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari Elected For A Second Term

Alaska Airlines' Door Panel Blew Out Mid-Flight, DOJ Opens Investigation

Northern Thailand Residence Told to Brace for Hot Summer

Police Detain Norwegian and Briton for Working Illegally in Thailand

Police Find Czech Man Hung in Apparent Suicide in Pattaya Thailand

Domestic Airfares in Thailand Cry Foul Over Ceiling Prices

Biden On The Economy In A Fiery Political Climate

Market Share Of Coinbase's Bitcoin Rises To 60% After ETF Approval

China's Inflation And US Payrolls Are Topics Of Discussion

ExxonMobil Arbitration Could Stop Chevron/Hess Merger For US$53 Billion

TSMC's Sales Increase 9.4% After AI Boost In The First 2 Months

China Calls for Gaza Ceasefire, Pushes Peace Talks on Ukraine

Immigration Police Arrest 21 Foreigners Working Illegally in Thailand

Swiss Man Who Kicked Thai Female Doctor Has Visa Revoked

Inflation Progress Cannot Be Guaranteed By The Fed, Powell Says

Liberty University Fined Record Fines For Not Handling Sexual Assault Complaints

Senator Ted Cruz Will Face Rep. Colin Allred In The Texas Democratic Primary

Fulton County DA Fani Willis Is Being Subpoenaed By Georgia Republicans

Published

8 seconds ago

on

The Dollar Ended The Week Under Pressure

(CTN News) – Despite mixed data, the US Dollar (USD) traded modestly weaker against most major peers on Friday, and was on course for its worst weekly performance against the euro this year.

According to Friday’s closely watched employment report from the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls increased by 275,000. It’s now 229,000 jobs instead of 353,000 as previously reported for January.

A three-month streak of 3.7% unemployment ended in February with a rate of 3.9%.

According to Stuart Cole, chief economist at Equiti Capital, “the market had been worried the Fed wasn’t going to cut rates anytime soon.”

“Today’s report provides some optimism that, even if loosening isn’t as big as expected at the start of the year, things are still heading in the right direction to allow the Fed to cut,” he said.

Cole said that at least in the short term, the dollar will be softer.
EUR/USD was down 0.06% at $1.09425. It was up nearly 1% for the week, its best weekly performance against the dollar since the week ended Dec. 22.

ECB kept rates at record highs of 4.00% on Thursday, saying it had made good progress in bringing inflation down, but would cut them later this year.

As the dollar came under pressure this week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded more confident about cutting rates, the euro got a lift.

According to Powell, the Fed’s confidence to cut rates isn’t far away. Central banks usually lower interest rates if they want to weaken currencies.

“(Friday’s data) really kind of cements what Chair Powell said this week about rate cuts starting this year,” Lindsey Bell, chief strategist at 248 Ventures, said.

Yen rises against dollar after Bank of Japan report

There’s a lot of talk in Japan about raising interest rates and implementing quantitative monetary policy.

The Jiji news agency reported the BoJ is considering a framework to show how much it’s going to buy government bonds.

On top of that, four sources familiar with BoJ thinking said a growing number of policymakers may support ending negative interest rates this month.

At 147.05 yen, the dollar was down 0.68% from its Feb. 2 high.

XTB’s Kathleen Brooks, research director, said the yen’s rising as speculation mounts that the BoJ will hike interest rates later this month.

USD/JPY is building a powerful downward trend, and we think it could test 145.00 in the short term,” she said.

Against a weaker euro and dollar, it rose on Friday after signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve is closer to cutting rates than the Bank of England. In late July, the pound hit its highest since late July, up 0.34% to $1.2854.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars also benefited from hopes that interest rates will start to fall in June. There was a 0.09% rise in the Aussie, but a 0.05% rise in the Kiwi.

Cryptocurrencies are up 2.77% after hitting a record high of $70,175.

