Woman Lucky to Be Alive After Being Attacked By 4-Metre-Long Python

Geoff Thomas
Geoff Thomas - Journalist
4 Min Read
Arrom Arunroj, 64, is held in the coils of 4-metre-long python at her house
Arrom Arunroj, 64, is held in the coils of 4-metre-long python at her house - Line Image

A 64-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after she was freed from the coils of a 4-metre-long python that had been wrapped around her body for almost two hours on Tuesday night. Her weak pleas for help were heard by a passing neighbour, who called for assistance.

When the Samut Prakan Poh Tek Tung Foundation arrived at around 10pm the home was completely dark and the doors were locked but they could hear the woman pleading faintly for help.

The team broke into the house from the back door and discovered 64-year-old Ms. Arrom Arunroj with a 4-metre-long python, weighing at least 20 kilograms, wrapped around her body. She was alive but exhausted.

According to the Bangkok Post, it took approximately 30 minutes before rescuers were able to extricate her from the python’s grasp.

After receiving first aid, she was rushed to a nearby hospital. Rescuer workers said that she had multiple bite wounds from the enormous snake. A Python’s bite is not poisonous, but victims can suffer infection from a bite

In the hospital, Ms. Arrom said she lived alone since her husband passed away and had been working as a cleaner at a children’s hospital in Bangkok. She said she returned home from work at approximately 7:30 pm and went to the rear of the house, which is close to a canal, to do the dishes and prepare dinner.

Arrom Arunroj, 64, is held in the coils of 4-metre-long python at her house

Sudden she felt a pain in her right leg as she bent down to open a cupboard, and when she looked down, she saw a large snake. She attempted to remove it by gripping its head, but she was unable to withstand its might.

The snake then coiled around her torso, and she fell to the ground.

She said she fought to get out of the snakes grasps but the more she moved the harder the snake squeezed. Thankfully someone heard her please for help. Ms. Arrom is still in the hospital recovering from her experience.

Attacks by Python’s are considered extremely rare, however several people have been swallowed by pythons in recent years. In 2022, a woman in Indonesia’s Jambi province was killed and swallowed whole by a python, the BBC reported.

A 54-year-old woman was found dead in 2018 inside a seven-meter python in Southeast Sulawesi’s Muna town also in Indonesia. A year before that, a farmer in West Sulawesi went missing before being found eaten alive by a four-meter python at a palm oil plantation.

Thailand is home to 3 species of python, the Reticulated, the Burmese and, the Brongersma’s Blood. The Reticulated is considered to be the longest snake in the world.

The largest Reticulated ever encountered was found in Khao Yai national park, it was 6m long. The average size in the wild is about 3 to 4m long. This species is widespread in Thailand and encounters are not uncommon.

