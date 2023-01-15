Prosecutors Received ‘Tuhao’ Case Report; Immigration Cases To Follow

(CTN NEWS) – BANGKOK – The ‘Tuhao’ report, which was approved by national police head Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, is close to 27,000 pages long and includes information about the seizure of assets worth billions of dollars, according to Bangkok Post.

Luxury homes, hotels, pricey automobiles, and various Phuket enterprises, all of which cater to Chinese tourists, are among the assets seized.

The report, which mentioned 43 suspects—38 people and five legal entities—included 444 witnesses who had been questioned; Gen Damrongsak, who is in head of the investigation, stated their comments were included in the report.

Twenty of the 38 individuals had been detained, leaving the other 18 on the loose, the man claimed.

Gen. Damrongsak stated about ‘Tuhao’ Case Report , “I’m very confident that the report has strong evidence to show all of the accused guilty in court.”

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha pays particular attention to this Tuhao matter and wants it to be resolved as soon as possible, the Royal Thai Police adds on its Facebook page.

Kosonlawat Inthuchanyong, the deputy spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General, is also mentioned in the police complaint on Facebook (OAG). He urged the general public to have faith in the investigation.

Gen Surachate Hakparn, the deputy national police chief, said that a portion of the investigation into alleged corruption within Immigration Bureau police is now also finished in two different reports published on January 13 in Bangkok Post.

Next week, all of these suspects—including senior commanding officers and immigration station heads—will be called to court to answer for their crimes, according to Gen. Surachate.

The investigating committee discovered unequivocal evidence of offences such the renewal of Chinese nationals’ visas through foundations, the filing of visa applications by schools, or the forging of a deputy governor’s signature.

Investigators discovered that several Immigration Bureau employees owned foundations that used agents to forge documents, Gen Surachate without providing any information.

He said that all of the involved officers are facing harsh punishment at the national chief’s direction.

Next week, he added, police are anticipated to call all of the accused officers—from commanders and station heads to operational-level officers—to hear the allegations.

