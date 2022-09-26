Connect with us

News

Why Did the Pound Hit a Record Low Against the Dollar And Why is the Dollar Stronger?
Advertisement

News

British Pound Hits Record Low Against Dollar After U.K. Signals More Tax Cuts

News

Cannabis Prices Plummet in Thailand Due to Oversupply

News News Asia

China Issues "Red Alert" as Nation's Largest Lake Runs Dry

News Northern Thailand

Tropical Storm Noru to Bring 2 Days of Heavy Rain to Northern Thailand

News Regional News

45-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Submerged Car

News Northern Thailand

750-Year-Old Chang Phuak Gate Wall in Chiang Mai Collapses Under Heavy Rain

News

Tropical Storm Will Hit Cuba And Become a Hurricane

News Southern Thailand

Earthquake in Indonesia felt All Over Southern Thailand

News News Asia

Biden to Miss APEC 2022 Leaders Summit in Bangkok

News News Asia

Laos Seizes 33 Million Meth Pills Near Kings Romans Casino

News Northern Thailand

Chiang Mai Zoo Refutes Accusations of Neglecting Animals

News Southern Thailand

Isuzu Pickup Crashes into Parked Container Truck, 2 Dead

News Regional News

Five Male Students Accused of Raping 17-Year-Old Girl

News

A tropical depression forms, forecast to become a hurricane on its way to Florida

Chiang Rai News News

Creator of Chiang Rai's Famous White Temple Retires at 67

News News Asia

23 Chinese Tourists Missing after Boat Capsizes in Cambodia

News

Thailand Ends State of Emergency Over Covid-19

News Regional News

Miss Grand Myanmar 2020 Seeks Asylum in Canada

News

Indian Rupee May Fall To 81 Per Dollar on Surging US yields, Importer Hedging

News

Why Did the Pound Hit a Record Low Against the Dollar And Why is the Dollar Stronger?

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

1 min ago

on

Why Did the Pound Hit a Record Low Against the Dollar And Why is the Dollar Stronger

(CTN News) – Liz Truss’ new government has announced fresh tax cuts, with Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng suggesting further cuts will follow. As a result, the pound has sunk to a record low against the dollar.

The pound was worth $1.04 on Monday, September 26.

The pound’s decline in global exchange markets affects household finances as well as how much can be spent abroad.

Importing produce into the UK becomes more expensive with a lower-value pound.

A key import in the UK is oil, which is priced in dollars. Your car will likely cost more to fill up as a result.

It is possible that other items that are made abroad, such as smartphones and laptops, or products with parts imported from abroad, like cars, will also increase in price.

126846648 dollar 26 sep nc 1

Why is the pound falling against the dollar?

Over the past few weeks, the pound has already lost value against the dollar, partly because of the strength of the dollar.

Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which included large tax cuts, triggered the current record low.

There are concerns that the tax cuts will not be fully funded, pushing the Bank of England further into debt.

The pound has fallen further against the dollar in 2022 than other global currencies.

Sterling’s value is determined by its demand, and demand is very low at the moment.

The demand for goods is influenced by a number of factors, such as the economy, national savings, the price of goods, and state finances.

Why is the dollar strong?

Because the US economy is so large and usually strong, the dollar is often used to value other currencies.

Historically, the US has been a reliable source of economic growth. The UK has strong trade associations with the US, which is why the two currencies are often compared.

Related CTN News:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading