Police Sergeant Arrested for Stealing Over 90 Handguns

According to the World Population Review website, Thailand is now rated 15th among countries with the highest gun-related deaths and second in Southeast Asia.

Brazil, the United States, Mexico, India, and Columbia have the highest gun-related deaths, whereas the Philippines has the highest number of deaths in the ASEAN area.

A total of 10,342,000 weapons were documented, with 6,221,180 properly registered and the rest illegal. This means that 15 out of 100 Thais own handguns.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha recently convened his first meeting on gun and illegal narcotics control to draft recommendations for successfully addressing drug abuse and gun-related violence.

They also addressed the possibility of withdrawing the weapons licenses of persons deemed a threat to society or addicted to drugs.

The Royal Thai Police are also considering removing guns from police officers who misbehave or are prone to gun violence, even if they were legally purchased. This policy might also include retired cops.