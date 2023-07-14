Connect with us

News Crime

Police in Thailand Target Transnational Criminal Gangs
Advertisement

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thai Women in Myanmar Beg For Help After Being Duped into Prostitution By TikTok Influence

News

Violent Tornadoes And Thunderstorms Batter Chicago, Prompting Shelter Seekers And Flight Groundings

News World News

Anchor Brewing, America's Oldest Craft Brewer Closes After 127 years

News News Asia Politics

Thailand's Foreign Minister Has Clandestine Meeting With Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

News Regional News

Ice Cream Inspired By Thai Temple Tiles Dazzles Tourists

News News Asia

27-Year-old TV Celebrity Ryuchell in Japan Found Dead

News News Asia

Japan's Ban on Same-Sex Marriage Not Discriminatory

News World News

Huw Edwards Outed as BBC TV Anchor in Explicit Photos Scandal

News

Thailand Anti-Fake News Center Exposes False Claims Of Old Age Allowance Increase On July 2023

News Regional News

Thailand's Customs Red Faces After Auctioning Off Fake Luxury Watches for Bt9.1 Million

News News Asia

China and Russia Say NATO and the West Pushing World War

News

The New York Times Pivots Sports Coverage Strategy With The Athletic Partnership

News

UK Wage Growth Surges, Easing Inflationary Pressure but Signals of Labor Market Slowdown

News News Asia

Helicopter Transporting 6 Tourists Crashes Near Mount Everest

News

India Imposes 28% Tax on Online Gaming Firms

News Regional News

Bogus Recruiters Scam Bt32.75 Million from Job Seekers in Thailand

News Regional News

School Claims 15-Year-old Activist Terrified Other Students

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest 3 Foreign Nationals for Murdering German Businessman

News News Asia

Soi Dog Foundation Works With Vietnam to Tackles Cat and Dog Meat Trade

News

Police in Thailand Target Transnational Criminal Gangs

Published

10 seconds ago

on

Police in Thailand Target Transnational Criminal Gangs

According to Thailand’s Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, transnational criminal gangs in Thailand face a massive crackdown following the arrest of suspects in the murder of a German businessman in the city.

Late Tuesday night, Pol Gen Surachate convened an emergency meeting of Chon Buri province’s local police forces, including Pattaya Tourist Police, Pattaya Immigration Police, and Chon Buri Provincial Police, to discuss the arrest of suspects in the gruesome murder of Hans Peter Walter Mack, 62, last week.

On Monday night, investigators who had been following up leads based on security camera video discovered Mack’s dismembered body in a freezer inside a residence in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district. His family hadn’t seen him since July 4.

Following the conference, Pol Gen Surachate stated that two German nationals, Olaf Thorsten Brinkmann, 52, and Petra Christl Grundgreif, 54, had been detained by Nong Prue police on Tuesday. They were charged with theft and murder conspiracy.

Zahrouk Kareem Uddin, a Pakistani man with Thai nationality, was arrested on Wednesday in Kanchanaburi province, according to a police source.

Furthermore, Nicole Frevel, 52, a German national, has been charged with relocating Mack’s body to conceal his death. She lives in the house where the freezer was kept.

Nong Prue police head Pol Col Thawee Kudthalaeng confirmed that officers have requested pre-trial custody for all suspects from the Pattaya Provincial Court. Mr Brinkmann had declined to speak with investigators, alleging that he needed to be accompanied at all times by his lawyer.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, police are looking into whether any Thai suspects are supporting Mr Brinkmann’s “Outlaw” criminal organisation.

“These transnational criminal gangs are led by foreigners who live in the Bang Lamung district’s tambon Nong Prue.” Any foreigner who want to conduct business in the Pattaya area must make contact with these mafias. “Police have been directed to crack down on them,” said Pol Gen Surachate.

He further stated that those implicated in such crimes will have their tourist passports cancelled and will eventually be deported.

According to Pol Gen Surachate, the cause for the murder could have been a quarrel between Mack and the suspects. The Outlaw gang has a reputation in Thailand for extorting money from foreign businessmen.

Chinese Fugitives in Thailand

Meanwhile, Thai and Chinese police have agreed to increase cooperation in cases involving Chinese criminal suspects fleeing to Thailand to evade arrest in China.

Immigration Bureau (IB) personnel visited China recently, led by Pol Lt Gen Pakpoompipat Sajjapan, to discuss international crimes involving Chinese individuals.

From Saturday to Wednesday, Pol Lt Gen Pakpoompipat, who received the order from national police commander Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas, travelled to Kunming for consultations with China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS), Yunan province’s Public Security Department, and other agencies.

Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, deputy chief of the IB, stated that negotiations with Chinese officials are taking place in response to numerous complaints of Chinese criminals migrating to Thailand and Chinese committing crimes in Thailand.

The IB communicated information with Chinese authorities regarding Chinese offenders in order to increase cooperation between the two countries and to prevent criminal elements from fleeing to Thailand and committing new crimes.

According to Pol Maj Gen Phanthana, the discussion panels decided to share information about arrest warrants for Chinese suspects who flee to Thailand or have some relationship with the country.

The Chinese authorities also pledged to transmit a list of their most wanted suspects to the Thailand IB so that it might track them down and import that information into the IB’s notification system for future action.

According to Pol Maj Gen Phanthana, the panel would also collect reports on international fugitives for future deliberations.

Police Arrest Serial Rapist

Police Arrest Serial Rapist Wanted for Raping at Least 100 Women

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs