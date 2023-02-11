Connect with us

Police Fear Murderers of Family of 5 Fled to Myanmar

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Police in Tak province believe the motive for the murder of a Hmong family of five in a remote plantation has been narrowed down to unpaid wages. Police are now searching for three Myanmar workers suspected of involvement and fear they may have fled into Myanmar.

The investigation focused on three migrant workers who went missing after the murder, said Pol Col Wasant Sirikarnkomol, chief of Wang Chao police, after a meeting with Tak provincial police investigators on Friday.

The three suspects were hired to work at the slain family’s ginger plantation in Wang Chao district’s tambon Chiang Thong.

The five bodies were discovered near the Nakhiri stream, about 10 kilometres from the centre of Sri Khiri Rak village in the northern province’s tambon Chiang Thong, Wang Chao district. According to police, they had assault wounds on their bodies.

Ms. Jia Saengsawang, 34, her husband Chao Manpatanakarn, 46, and three children aged three months, seven years, and ten years are believed to have been murdered on Sunday after their relatives lost contact with them.

Police Hunt for 3 Men After Family of 5 Discovered Murdered

According to Pol Col Wasant, police had yet to find the gun and knife used in the murders.

He claimed that a farm truck belonging to the family had gone missing and that it was stolen by the three workers.

Four Myanmar nationals who used to work at the slain man’s plantation were questioned by police on Friday at Wang Chao station. The relatives of the slain family were also summoned for questioning.

According to reports, the missing farm tractor was discovered on Friday in the Mae Lamao area of the Mae Sot district in this northern province.

Investigators claim Chao scolded his employees, including the three missing suspects who had worked for his family for three years. The officers suspected that the killing was motivated by unpaid wages.

A manhunt for the three suspects was underway along border areas. Police did not release their names.

