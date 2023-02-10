Police Hunt for 3 Men After Family of 5 Discovered Brutally Murdered

Police in Northeastern Thailand are searching for 3 men after a Hmong family of five, including 3 children aged 3 months to 10 years, were discovered dead in a remote plantation in Wang Chao district in Tak Province.

The five bodies were discovered near the Nakhiri stream, about 10 kilometers from the Sri Khiri Rak village centre in tambon Chiang Thong. According to police, their bodies had assault wounds that had begun to decay.

Jia Saengsawang, 34, of Chiang Thong, and her husband Chao Manpatanakarn, 46, of Phetchabun’s Khao Kho district, were identified as two of the victims. The other three were their children, Waranya (3 months), Ekapol (7 years), and Pibul (10 years).

They were identified as Tambon Khirirat residents of Tak’s Phop Phra district.

Their bodies had bullet and stab wounds, and police discovered a spent cartridge of a 9mm bullet and black plastic bags of ginger at the scene.

Officers questioned the victims’ relatives and local workers, and robbery was mentioned as a possible motive for the murders.

According to Provincial Police Region 6 investigators, the murdered family had hired migrant workers to work in the ginger plantation, and the male victim owned a 9mm-calibre pistol.

According to their relatives, the family left for the plantation on Sunday.

Three Myanmar workers are being sought by police on suspicion of murdering the Hmong family on their remote plantation.

Yesterday, Provincial Police led an investigation team from Division 6 to search for additional evidence at the scene.

The primary murder suspects, according to the report, are Myanmar workers who worked on the victims’ ginger plantation.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued against three Myanmar workers, led by a man identified as Kao. They are now on the run and are believed to be hiding in Baan Mae Lamao Noi, a village near the districts of Mae Sod and Umphang.

Investigators believe their motivation was because Chao allegedly scolded them on a regular basis and threatened them with a 9mm pistol.

According to the investigation, Chao had also prohibited the workers from returning home after the harvest season.

Other possible motives, such as a feud between Jia and her former husband and Chao being wanted on a narcotics charge, have not been eliminated from the investigation, according to police.

More than 20 witnesses, the majority of whom are relatives of the victims, have been summoned for questioning.