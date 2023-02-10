Connect with us

Crime News

Police Hunt for 3 Men After Family of 5 Discovered Brutally Murdered
Advertisement

News Crime

Top Cyber Crime Police Officers Linked to Macau888 Gambling Network

Crime

Macau888 Gambling King Brutally Abused Thai Actress

News Crime

Man Arrested With 76 Pounds of Marijuana and Hundreds of THC items in Fairfax County

News Crime Northern Thailand

28-Year-Old Police Officer Shot and Killed By Motorcyclist

News Crime

Phuket Travel Agent Charged With Slashing Chinese Tourist

News Crime

Police Arrest Frenchman, 58 for Fraud and Extortion

News Crime Regional News

6 Police Officers Criminally Charged for Extorting Money From Tourists, Bail Denied

News Crime Regional News

Police Officer Demands 60K From Chinese Tourist for Vaping

News Crime

American YouTuber Leo Rex, 35 Found Dead in Pattaya, Thailand

News Crime Northern Thailand

Former Police Officer Charged With Trafficking 170kg of Methamphetamine

News Crime Regional News

Police Confession Vindicates Taiwanese Actress Charlene An

News Crime

Top Police Officer in Thailand Denies Involvement in Bribery Case

Crime

Police have Seized Another 70 Cars from Alleged Members of a Major Car Theft Gang

Crime

Thai Police asked the Court to Revoke Bail for Chinese Businessman Tuhao’s Wife

News Asia Crime News

Hackers From China Launch Cyberattack Against 12 South Korean Academic Institutions

Crime

Thai Police Raided an illegal Chinese Restaurant in Bangkok and Arrested 3 Chinese Workers

Crime

Police in Thailand Seize 1.14 Tonnes of Crystal Meth

Crime

Thailand to Release 29 Violent Offenders on Electronic Monitoring

News Crime

Sex Offenders in Thailand Face 10 Years of Electronic Monitoring After Prison

Crime

Police Hunt for 3 Men After Family of 5 Discovered Brutally Murdered

Published

2 seconds ago

on

Police Hunt for 3 Men After Family of 5 Discovered Murdered

Police in Northeastern Thailand are searching for 3 men after a Hmong family of five, including 3 children aged 3 months to 10 years, were discovered dead in a remote plantation in Wang Chao district in Tak Province.

The five bodies were discovered near the Nakhiri stream, about 10 kilometers from the Sri Khiri Rak village centre in tambon Chiang Thong. According to police, their bodies had assault wounds that had begun to decay.

Police Hunt for 3 Men After Family of 5 Discovered Murdered

Jia Saengsawang, 34, of Chiang Thong, and her husband Chao Manpatanakarn, 46, of Phetchabun’s Khao Kho district, were identified as two of the victims. The other three were their children, Waranya (3 months), Ekapol (7 years), and Pibul (10 years).

They were identified as Tambon Khirirat residents of Tak’s Phop Phra district.

Their bodies had bullet and stab wounds, and police discovered a spent cartridge of a 9mm bullet and black plastic bags of ginger at the scene.

Officers questioned the victims’ relatives and local workers, and robbery was mentioned as a possible motive for the murders.

According to Provincial Police Region 6 investigators, the murdered family had hired migrant workers to work in the ginger plantation, and the male victim owned a 9mm-calibre pistol.

According to their relatives, the family left for the plantation on Sunday.

Three Myanmar workers are being sought by police on suspicion of murdering the Hmong family on their remote plantation.

police

Yesterday, Provincial Police led an investigation team from Division 6 to search for additional evidence at the scene.

The primary murder suspects, according to the report, are Myanmar workers who worked on the victims’ ginger plantation.

Following the investigation, a warrant was issued against three Myanmar workers, led by a man identified as Kao. They are now on the run and are believed to be hiding in Baan Mae Lamao Noi, a village near the districts of Mae Sod and Umphang.

Investigators believe their motivation was because Chao allegedly scolded them on a regular basis and threatened them with a 9mm pistol.

According to the investigation, Chao had also prohibited the workers from returning home after the harvest season.

Other possible motives, such as a feud between Jia and her former husband and Chao being wanted on a narcotics charge, have not been eliminated from the investigation, according to police.

More than 20 witnesses, the majority of whom are relatives of the victims, have been summoned for questioning.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading