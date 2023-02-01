Thailand’s Police Chief Apologizes to Taiwanese Actress

Thailand’s national police chief has issued an apology to Taiwanese actress Charlene An over the alleged extortion by Bangkok police, saying that the majority of police are honorable people who are committed to serving the public.

On Tuesday, Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas expressed his regret to those who had been harmed by the acts of the police officers who were on duty at the time. He had instructed the head of the Bangkok police to ascertain the truth regarding the actress Charlene.

He said he was aware that the cops who were allegedly involved in the extortion had only been found guilty of dereliction of duty for failing to press charges against the actress for illegally possessing a vaping device. On January 4, they denied demanding 27,000 baht in payment for her release at their checkpoint in the early morning.

According to a source, 14 police officers who were questioned on Monday on the extortion claim all denied accepting a bribe. Seven of the 14 policemen were from Huai Khwang station in Bangkok were moved to inactive roles while an inquiry was ongoing.

A commission is still looking into the extortion claim, according to the police chief.

The station chief and top police officers at Huai Khwang station would have to bear responsibility in the situation, according to Pol Gen Damrongsak. It is inappropriate to hold the Bangkok police chief accountable.

The police chief reiterated that the majority of police officers were honorable people who were committed to protecting the public. He said he had instructed police officers, including the immigration and tourism divisions, to carry out their jobs in good faith and with transparency.

All people, including tourists, should have faith in the police, he said.

Ms Charlene An, the Tiawanese actress at the center of the controversy, wrote on her Instagram page thanking everyone for their encouragement, care, and support in order “to assist me navigate through this moment of horrific darkness.” “Thailand, your people, and your food will always hold a special place in my heart. I anticipate having a better experience on my subsequent visits”.

The Metropolitan Police Division commander, Pol Maj Gen Atthaporn Wongsiripreeda, stated on Tuesday that detectives were still in need of information from those connected to the case. He said due to the suspected extortion, two police officers and five non-commissioned officers at Huai Khwang station have been reassigned to inactive postings.

The transferred police officers were identified in the written order as Pol Capt. Yodrit Langkulsen, deputy inspector for crime suppression; Pol Capt. Patiphan Sirichaiwathana, deputy inspector for administration; Pol Sen Sgt. Maj. Athiwet Julaphan; Pol Sen Sgt. Maj. Krisada Khammana; Pol Sgt. Chalermchai Siriwangso; Pol Sgt. Wacharanont

Prior to a disciplinary and criminal inquiry, they were moved to Metropolitan Police Division operations center.

According to the transfer order, Huai Khwang police allegedly demanded 27,000 Baht from Taiwanese actress Charlene An, in exchange for tolerating her use of an illegal vaping device, at a checkpoint they put up on Ratchadaphisek Road in front of the Chinese Embassy at around 2:00 a.m. on January 4

Ms. An and some pals were returning to their hotel in a Grab taxi while on vacation in Bangkok at the time.

Vaping Laws Thailand

Travelers should be advised that electronic cigarettes, sometimes known as e-cigarettes, are prohibited in Thailand.

Anyone caught using an electronic cigarette (or vaping) in Thailand in violation of this legislation faces possible imprisonment, jail time, or fines that are several times the cost of the contraband that was used (s). Both foreigners and Thais are affected by this.

Recent occurrences have seen international visitors who weren’t aware of the restriction getting fined or detained.

The Thai government imposed the ban in 2014 because to concerns about public health and the way that electronic cigarettes were attracting young people into smoking.

As a result, visitors entering Thailand are urged not to carry any electronic cigarettes or related equipment, such as the liquid used in the devices, with them.

The same goes for tour companies or travel agents who promote Thailand as a tourist destination. They must ensure that their customers are informed of the electronic cigarette prohibition.

