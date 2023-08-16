Connect with us

News Asia News

China's Fertility Rate Plummets To Unprecedented Lows: Fertility Landscape And Remedial Measures
Advertisement

News News Asia

Foreign Companies Bailing on China Over Economic Fears

News News Asia

China's Hits a Staggering 21.3 Percent Youth Unemployment Rate

News Asia News

76th Independence Day: Why Pakistan Celebrates Independence Day On August 14?

News News Asia

New Zealand Facing a Youth Vaping Crisis As Youth Targeted

News Entertainment News Asia

Miss Universe Contestants Forced to Strip Naked in Indonesia

News Asia News

Tragic Consequences: Heavy Rainfall Spurs Evacuations And Fatal Mudslide in China's Southwest

News Business News Asia

China's Property Developer Country Garden Forecasts US$7.6Bn Loss

News News Asia

Chinese Uninterested in the Climate Change Narrative Despite Extreme Weather in China

News News Asia

U.S. Exposed for Demanded Removal of Imran Khan as Pakistan's PM

News News Asia

6 Police Officers in the Philippines Face Murder Charges for Killing Unarmed Teen

News Asia News

Chinese CDC Reports: Mpox Cases Soar To 491 In July, 96% Tied To Male-to-Male Activity

News News Asia

Pakistan’s President Calls for General Election 4 Days After Imran Khan Jailed

News News Asia

China Continues to Bully Others in the South China Sea

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Barred from Political Office for 5 Years

News News Asia

Pakistan's Courts Have Hit Imran Khan With 150 Lawsuits

News News Asia

North Korean Hackers Penetrate Computers of Top Russian Missile Maker

News News Asia

China Experiencing the Worst Flooding in 6 Decades

News News Asia

[VIDEO] Train Derails in Southern Pakistan, Killing Over 30 Passenger

News News Asia

Pakistan's Former Prime Minister Imran Khan Jailed in High-Security Prison

News Asia

China’s Fertility Rate Plummets To Unprecedented Lows: Fertility Landscape And Remedial Measures

Published

33 mins ago

on

china economy

(CTN NEWS) – China’s fertility rate has hit an unparalleled nadir of 1.09 in 2022, as conveyed by the National Business Daily on Tuesday.

This disquieting figure is poised to stir significant apprehension among authorities grappling with the challenge of rejuvenating the nation’s flagging birth rates.

According to the state-endorsed publication, China’s Population and Development Research Center has substantiated this data, positioning the country with the most minimal fertility rate among nations boasting a population surpassing 100 million.

This places China in the company of countries such as South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, all contending with the predicament of diminished fertility.

Why China’s Population Decline is Unfolding?

A decline in China’s population is being attributed to several significant factors as outlined by experts.

Notably, the high costs associated with childcare and the limited career prospects for women following childbirth have emerged as pivotal contributors to the sharp decline in the fertility rate.

This phenomenon has led to increasing apprehension among women about the prospect of becoming parents. Moreover, the prevailing presence of gender discrimination and entrenched traditional stereotypes further exacerbate the situation.

Furthermore, the availability of paternity leave remains constrained across the majority of provinces in the nation.

A report from Hong Kong’s Family Planning Association reveals a stark transformation: the proportion of childless women in this special Chinese administrative region has more than doubled over the past five years, reaching 43.2% last year.

Simultaneously, the percentage of couples with one or two children has experienced a decline, signaling a broader trend across the country.

China’s Response to Demographic Decline: Initiatives to Boost Birth Rates and Enhance Population Quality

In response to this unparalleled decline in population and the rapid aging of its demographic, Beijing has inaugurated a spectrum of measures to elevate birth rates.

These measures encompass financial incentives and ameliorated childcare facilities. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, President Xi Jinping convened a dedicated meeting in May to specifically address this concern.

China has articulated its dedication to enhancing population quality through investments in education, science, and technology. The aspiration is to sustain a “moderate fertility” level to underpin economic growth in the foreseeable future.

Numerous factors contribute to this downward trajectory, encompassing steep childcare expenses that discourage women from expanding their families and traditional gender roles that perpetuate the caregiving burden on women.

While discourse surrounding shared parental responsibilities has intensified, the availability of paternity leave remains limited across most provinces.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Unveiling The Origin: The Genesis Of The Maui Fire And Suspicions Surrounding Hawaii’s Power Lines

Texan Woman Cecily Aguilar Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence For Role In Vanessa Guillén’s Case

Remembering The Morandi Bridge Tragedy: Italy Marks 5th Anniversary With Calls For Justice
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs