Thailand’s Constitutional Court Sets July 24 Hearing for PM Srettha Thavisin’s Dismissal Case

(CTN News) – Thailand’s Constitutional Court set July 24 as the next hearing date for a complaint seeking Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin’s dismissal while it seeks additional evidence.

Earlier this month, the court announced that the case would be resolved before September.

“The court calls for more information including evidence and from individuals that were previously summoned,” according to a press release.

Latest Updates on Srettha Thavisin’s Dismissal Case

In May, 40 military-appointed senators filed a lawsuit against Mr. Srettha, which was accepted by the Constitutional Court.

The case demands the removal of the premier over the cabinet nomination of Pichit Chuenban, a lawyer who served jail time for contempt of court. According to the lawsuit, Pichit failed to meet moral and ethical criteria for ministers outlined in the constitution.

Pichit has since resigned, and Srettha Thavisin denies all misconduct.

Pichit was convicted to six months in prison in 2008 together with two colleagues for attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials by sending them a paper bag containing 2 million baht. Critics say he is unsuited to serve as a cabinet minister.

Pichit served as Srettha Thavisin’s adviser before being appointed to the government. Pichit was previously the counsel for former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra in the “lunchbox cash” incident, and he served a prison sentence for attempting to bribe the Supreme Court.

Pichit and two of his coworkers were sentenced to jail on June 25, 2008, after attempting to bribe Supreme Court officials a fortnight earlier by offering them a lunchbox with a paper bag containing 2 million baht in cash.

All three were representing Thaksin and his ex-wife Khunying Potjaman na Pombejra in the Ratchadaphisek land purchase case, which resulted in Thaksin’s two-year prison sentence in 2008.

Thaksin was accused of abusing his position as prime minister to facilitate his then-wife Khunying Potjaman’s purchase of 33 rai of land on Thiam Ruam Mit Road in the Ratchadaphisek area from the Bank of Thailand’s Financial Institutions Development Fund (FIDF) in 2003 for a discounted price of 772 million baht.

The Supreme Court stated at the time that he was expected to set a good example by adhering to the code of ethics for such an important post.

If Srettha Thavisin, a political rookie, is dismissed from power, a new government must be created, and his ruling Pheu Thai party must provide a new candidate for premier to be voted on in parliament.

The case against the prime minister is being considered alongside another complaint demanding for the dissolution of the opposition Move Forward Party, which was the surprise winner of last year’s elections and is the largest party in parliament.

The military-appointed Senate halted Move Forward Party‘s efforts to create a government.

Analysts believe the two cases have led to increased political uncertainty in the monarchy.

Source: BangkokPost