PM Kisan Status Check by Aadhaar Number: Step-by-Step Guide and Latest Updates

Farmers can now check PM-KISAN status on a phone in minutes. This guide explains how to do a PM Kisan status check by Aadhaar number on mobile, why it matters now, and the fastest way to fix errors.

A verification drive is active, the next installment is expected in November 2025, and new checks are in place. e-KYC is mandatory, an Aadhaar-linked mobile is needed for OTP, and land record seeding is being verified. Expect fast steps, official links, and simple fixes. You can see PM Kisan beneficiary status, PM Kisan payment status, and e-KYC status in one go.

Primary tip: Use only the official PM Kisan portal for any PM Kisan status check by Aadhaar number.

Check now: PM Kisan status by Aadhaar number on mobile

Do the PM Kisan status check by Aadhaar number in under 2 minutes. Keep your Aadhaar and the phone with the Aadhaar-linked SIM ready.

Quick “Check Now” links and what to open

Link 1: PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Link 2: e-KYC path: PM Kisan portal → Farmers Corner → e-KYC, open the homepage at PM Kisan portal

Note: Choose the Aadhaar option. Keep your 12-digit Aadhaar ready. Use the Captcha as shown.

Safety: only use pmkisan.gov.in.

Step-by-step: PM Kisan status check by Aadhaar number

Open pmkisan.gov.in, go to Farmers Corner, tap Beneficiary Status. Select Aadhaar Number. Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar, type the Captcha, tap Get Data. Read the result. You will see the beneficiary name, registration number, e-KYC status, land seeding flag, installment history, and any reason if the payment is on hold. Save a screenshot for your records.

Use these secondary variants naturally while searching: PM Kisan beneficiary status, PM Kisan payment status, PM Kisan payment status check aadhar card.

What appears on the Beneficiary Status page

The status page shows key fields that explain your payment flow.

Beneficiary Name: Your name as per PM Kisan records.

Registration No.: Your PM Kisan registration ID.

FID (if shown): Farmer Identification Number used by authorities.

e-KYC Status: Yes or No. If No, complete e-KYC to avoid holds.

Aadhaar Seeding with Bank: Yes or No. This shows if Aadhaar is mapped with your bank for DBT.

Land Seeding with Revenue Records: Yes or No. Land details should match local records.

Installment History: Dates, ₹2,000 credits, payment success or hold remarks.

Reason for Hold or Reject: Examples include e-KYC pending, bank reject NP2, Aadhaar mismatch, land seeding pending.

If you see “on hold,” read the reason line first. Fix the exact issue, such as finishing e-KYC, correcting bank details, or updating land seeding. Recheck status after 48 to 72 hours.

If the Aadhaar option does not work: try these

Use Mobile Number or Registration Number on the same Beneficiary Status page.

Use Know Your Registration Number in Farmers Corner with your mobile or Aadhaar to retrieve your Reg. No.

Try the Kisan eMitra chatbot on the site or app for guided help.

View the village-wise Beneficiary List in Farmers Corner by selecting state, district, block, and village.

Related searches that help users find the same flow: PM Kisan status check aadhar card mobile number, PM Kisan beneficiary list.

Finish e-KYC with Aadhaar OTP to unblock payments

e-KYC is now mandatory. It clears common holds and links your Aadhaar correctly. The process uses OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile. If your mobile is not linked, update it with UIDAI, or complete e-KYC at a CSC with biometrics. Follow the e-KYC menu path only. This also supports tracking PM Kisan KYC status, e-kyc aadhaar otp, and PM Kisan mobile number link with Aadhaar.

Why e-KYC matters and common outcomes

Without e-KYC, future installments can be delayed or stopped. After e-KYC, most holds due to Aadhaar mismatch clear within 24 to 72 hours. Recheck Beneficiary Status after completing e-KYC to confirm success.

How to complete e-KYC with Aadhaar OTP

Path: pmkisan.gov.in → Farmers Corner → e-KYC. Enter your Aadhaar number, accept consent, receive OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile, then submit. If successful, you will see a confirmation. If timeouts occur, try it in off-peak hours. Portal home: PM Kisan portal.

If your mobile is not linked with Aadhaar

The OTP goes to the mobile number linked with Aadhaar. To link or update your mobile, book or visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Use the official site: UIDAI myAadhaar. After updating, wait for UIDAI confirmation in your Aadhaar history, then retry e-KYC.

Do e-KYC at a CSC if OTP fails

If online OTP e-KYC fails, visit a nearby CSC with your Aadhaar and a bank passbook. The operator can complete biometric e-KYC. Keep a receipt or acknowledgment.

Link bank account with Aadhaar for DBT

Payments require an active bank account that is Aadhaar-seeded with NPCI mapping for DBT. If your payment is rejected with NP2, visit your bank to seed Aadhaar and enable DBT mapping. Update bank details in the PM Kisan portal under Farmers Corner, if required. Recheck status after 3 to 5 days.

Common errors on PM Kisan and quick fixes

Keep solutions short and focused. After each fix, recheck Beneficiary Status within 48 to 72 hours.

Error list and fixes

Aadhaar not linked or mismatch: complete e-KYC. Ensure your name and date of birth match UIDAI. If a mismatch remains, update Aadhaar or PM Kisan records via the local agriculture office.

Bank account rejected or NP2: update bank details in the portal. Ask your bank to seed Aadhaar and enable DBT or NPCI mapping. Confirm IFSC and account are correct and active.

Under process: state verification pending. Wait 2 to 4 weeks, then check again.

Name missing in beneficiary list: check land ownership and eligibility with the local agriculture office. Reapply if needed.

Land seeding shows “No”: visit the tehsil or agriculture office to link land records. Keep land documents ready.

FID number check: see it on your status page. If your FID does not show, ask local officials.

Need help? Official contacts and state support

PM Kisan helpline: 1800-115-526

Email: pmkisan-ict@gov.in

Check the State Portals list inside the PM Kisan site for state-specific support, or visit your local agriculture office, CSC, or tehsil for document updates.

Installment amount, date, and 2025 timeline updates

PM Kisan pays ₹6,000 each year, credited as ₹2,000 in three installments via DBT. The 21st installment is expected in the first half of November 2025. The 20th installment was paid on August 2, 2025. Some states received early support this year due to floods and landslides.

Finish e-KYC, bank seeding, and land seeding checks before the release window. In November, check your status weekly. If you see any hold reasons, use the fixes above quickly.

Eligibility at a glance and ineligible categories

Eligible: small and marginal farmers who own cultivable land as per official records.

Ineligible examples: income tax payers, constitutional post holders, institutional landholders, and certain government or PSU employees.

Verify land records and your category on the portal or with local officials.

Checklist to receive the next ₹2,000 on time

Do e-KYC and confirm your Aadhaar-linked mobile is active.

Seed Aadhaar with your bank and confirm NPCI mapping for DBT.

Fix any name or DOB mismatch with UIDAI.

Confirm land seeding status with the revenue office.

Recheck Beneficiary Status on the portal 48 to 72 hours after each fix.

Keep screenshots or receipts of each step.

Security and fraud caution for OTP and bank details

Only use pmkisan.gov.in. Do not share Aadhaar OTP or bank details with anyone. Avoid third-party apps and links shared on social media. If you suspect fraud, report it to local police and inform the PM Kisan helpline.

FAQs: PM Kisan beneficiary and payment status

How can I check my PM Kisan payment status by Aadhaar?

Go to Farmers Corner, open Beneficiary Status, pick Aadhaar Number, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar and the Captcha, then tap Get Data. The page will show the latest installment and any hold reason.

PM Kisan beneficiary status by mobile number: is it possible?

Yes. On the Beneficiary Status page, select Mobile Number and proceed. You can also retrieve your Registration Number using your mobile or Aadhaar in Farmers Corner.

What is the PM Kisan installment amount and how often?

₹2,000 per installment, three times a financial year, for a total of ₹6,000 via DBT. Dates depend on verification and bank seeding.

How to check PM Kisan e-KYC status?

Open Beneficiary Status using your Aadhaar to see e-KYC status. If it shows No, complete e-KYC under Farmers Corner using Aadhaar OTP or visit a CSC.

How to check Kisan Credit Card (KCC) status?

KCC status is managed by your bank. Use your bank’s portal or net banking, or visit the branch.

How to see the PM Kisan beneficiary list village-wise?

Go to Farmers Corner, choose Beneficiary List, then select state, district, sub-district, block, and village. The list will load on the page.

PM Kisan payment status check by Aadhaar card on mobile?

Yes. Use your phone browser to open Beneficiary Status on pmkisan.gov.in, select Aadhaar Number, and tap Get Data. It works on most Android phones with basic internet.

Conclusion

Checking pm kisan status by Aadhaar number is quick on the official portal. Complete e-KYC, bank seeding, and land seeding to avoid delays, then monitor your status ahead of the November 2025 installment window. Check your status now, do e-KYC with Aadhaar OTP in 2 minutes, and if you face an error, use the fixes above or contact the helpline.

Official links used in this guide: