Double-Decker Tour Bus Crashes in Lampang Injuring 39 Passengers

LAMPANG – A Chiang Mai–Bangkok double-decker tour bus crashed and overturned on Doi Khun Tan in Lampang Province, injuring 39 passengers. A secondary crash happened during rescue operations, adding three more injuries.

The double-decker tour bus flipped near the Khun Tan shrine in Wiang Tan, Hang Chat District, on the inbound route to Lampang at about 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. The bus landed on its side and blocked the inbound lanes.

Road traffic police closed off traffic heading into Lampang and opened one outbound lane to ease the gridlock while rain continued to fall.

Rescue teams from across Lampang mobilized, including Lampang Rescue, Ruamkatanyu Sawang Nakhon Lampang, Wiang Tan Rescue, and volunteers from Mae Jo and nearby areas. Crews triaged 38 patients in green status and one in red status, then rushed them to area hospitals.

While Ruamkatanyu Sawang Nakhon Lampang was transporting the injured to Hang Chat Hospital, only one lane remained open. A rescue truck had to drive against traffic and collided head-on with an uphill pickup truck. Two rescue workers were trapped inside the vehicle.

Mae Jo rescue teams used hydraulic cutters to free them and pulled out the driver with a broken leg and another injured rescuer. They also aided the pickup driver, who suffered a back injury. All were taken to the hospital.

Authorities asked the bus company to send another coach to collect uninjured passengers from the scene. A heavy crane then hauled the overturned double-decker bus off the road to clear the route. Traffic backed up for a long distance, so police and volunteers directed vehicles for safety and to prevent further crashes.

Fuel and oil from the bus spilled onto the roadway and made conditions worse. After removing the bus, rescue crews washed the road surface to reduce the risk of skidding. Cleanup took nearly five hours. By around 1:00 a.m., officers reopened the downhill lanes toward Lampang.

According to police, the crash site sits on a long uphill and downhill stretch with several curves on Doi Khun Tan. Accidents often happen there when it rains. This time, no one died. Most injuries were minor to moderate, with one serious case.

Double-Decker Bus Accidents in Thailand in 2025

In Thailand, double-decker buses are common for tours, school outings, and long-distance routes. More than 6,000 were in service by early 2025. They are also linked to a higher share of serious crashes, tied to vehicle design, operating challenges, and wider road safety problems.

Thailand records about 20,000 road deaths each year, one of the highest rates globally, according to the World Health Organization. Double-decker buses contribute to high-casualty crashes due to their large capacity, often 80 or more passengers, and a higher center of gravity.

They are up to six times more likely to roll over than single-deck coaches, especially on steep or curving roads.

By November 10, 2025, at least three major crashes involving double-decker buses had been reported, with more than 40 deaths and many injuries. Below is a summary of the key incidents:

Date Location Details Casualties Cause (Preliminary) February 26, 2025 Prachinburi Province (Khao San Pu Tone mountain descent) A double-decker tour bus carrying 49 local government officials from Bueng Kan on a “community study tour” to Rayong lost control while descending a hill, overturned, and fell into a ditch. It was one of three buses in a convoy. 18 killed, 23–31 injured Brake failure; vehicle veered off the road. April 21, 2025 Prachinburi Province (Highway 304, Na Di district) A double-decker tourist bus from Nong Khai to Rayong (60 passengers) collided with the rear of a 22-wheel container truck, causing a fire and a chain reaction with two other trucks. Passengers escaped through broken windows before flames spread. The driver and assistant died at the scene. 7 killed (including driver), 40–53 injured Suspected brake failure; the bus approached rapidly from behind without stopping at a checkpoint. Front-end damage to the bus; severe burns reported. November 7, 2025 Nakhon Sawan Province (Banphot Phisai district, near Moo 2, Ban Laem Yang) A non-scheduled double-decker charter bus carrying students on a school field trip (part of a convoy of nine buses) veered off the road, skidded due to a locked wheel, and plunged into a roadside pond/swamp. The fleet owner confirmed pre-trip inspections. 0 killed, 22 injured (mostly students) Locked wheel leading to loss of control; exact cause under police investigation.

