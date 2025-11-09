Chiangrai United Secure Vital 2-0 Win Over Swatcats at Singha Stadium

CHIANG RAI – Chiangrai United earned a composed 2-0 victory over Nakhon Ratchasima Mazda FC at Singha Chiang Rai Stadium on Saturday night, a result that nudges the hosts up the Thai League 1 table as the mid-season battle tightens.

A crowd of more than 8,000 watched an organised Chiangrai United side bide their time, then strike on 28 minutes. Brazilian forward Felipe Conceição ran onto a neat through ball from Weera Koedpudsa and finished calmly past Peerapong Pichitchotirat. The goal arrived after a bright start from the visitors, and it changed the tempo of the contest.

Nakhon Ratchasima, sitting near the drop zone, pushed hard after half-time. Sarach Yooyen went close twice. First, he drew a fingertip stop from Thailand keeper Sinthana Phaothong in the 52nd minute, then he crashed a free-kick against the bar soon after.

Their missed chances proved costly when Chiangrai doubled the lead on 67 minutes. Conceição turned creator with a clever back-heel in the area, leaving Tanasak Srisai free to drive a low shot into the far corner. It was Srisai’s third of the season.

Backline Holds Firm

Skipper Suriya Singmui organised the defence well, and Chiangrai limited Korat to half sights of the goal in the closing stages. The clean sheet is their third in four home matches, and they still have not lost at Singha Stadium this season.

The win moves Chiangrai United up to eighth on 16 points from 10 games, with a record of 4 wins, 4 draws and 2 defeats. They sit two points off the AFC Champions League play-off places. After two straight draws before the international break, this result is a timely lift for coach Sarayut Somnuek. Conceição now has five league goals, and his goal plus assist answered doubts about his impact since joining from BG Pathum United in the summer.

For Nakhon Ratchasima FC, the loss keeps them in 13th on 10 points from 10 matches, with 2 wins, 4 draws and 4 defeats. Their winless run now stands at three league games, and a tricky schedule lies ahead. They travel to champions Buriram United next weekend. Manager Athit Inpinitkun said his side created enough to score, but lacked a clinical touch, and that belief will be central to their fight for safety.

Home supporters in blue and black made themselves heard from start to finish, then celebrated at the whistle as Chiangrai’s push for continental places gathers pace. With the league’s split phase on the horizon, this solid home win could be a marker for the weeks ahead.

What’s next

Chiangrai United host Khon Kaen United in midweek, a meeting with a relegation-threatened side they will expect to control. Nakhon Ratchasima return home to face mid-table Sukhothai in a six-pointer that could shape their season.

