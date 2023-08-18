Plane Crashes onto Four-Lane Highway Killing 10 in Malaysia

On Thursday, a light plane crashed into a four-lane road in Malaysia’s capital, killing eight persons on board and two motorists on the ground, according to the local police chief.

The jet exploded into a fireball upon impact, with heavy black smoke observed rising from the location, according to video footage from the scene.

“For the time being, I can say that the plane crash killed at least ten people.” “Two passing motorists, one in a car and one on a motorbike, died alongside the eight on board the plane,” police head Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.

According to authorities, Johari Harun, a state assemblyman in central Pahang state in charge of housing and the environment, was among the aircraft passengers murdered.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), six passengers and two flight crew were on board the Beechcraft Model 390 when it crashed.

According to CAAM chief executive Norazman Mahmud, the plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was approaching Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Selangor province, west of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

“There was no mayday call,” he stated. The Air Accident probe Bureau will conduct a probe into the disaster, he said.

Syahmie, Mohamad Former Malaysian air force officer Mohamad Hashim says he witnessed the plane flying erratically.

“Not long after that, I heard a loud boom,” he explained to CNA.

“I sped up to the location and saw the wreckage of an aircraft.” I also witnessed a human body on fire. “There was nothing I could do,” he admitted.

According to Transport Minister Anthony Loke, the jet was cleared to land but “veered to the right of the landing flight path” before crashing.

He stated that the primary goal for investigators would be to locate the plane’s black box, which included flight data.

“At this time, we cannot say what caused the crash because investigations are ongoing.” We don’t want to speculate right now,” he said at a press conference. “Forensic officials are identifying the remains of all victims.”

According to witnesses, the plane erupted into flames when it collided with a road leading to a motorway in Elmina Estate, a residential and industrial area in Shah Alam. They also claimed to have heard an explosion.

One X, formerly known as Twitter, user posted a quick video of flames and black smoke pouring from the collision site, which was covered in dark soot. Debris was strewn everywhere, and houses could be seen in the distance.

Another dashcam footage circulating on social media showed a fireball exploding as the jet collided with the earth.

A Japan Airlines jet headed for Singapore crashed near the location of Thursday’s catastrophe in September 1977. There were 45 survivors and 34 fatalities.