Phuket Tourism Safety Concerns Raised Over Explosive Devices

PHUKET – Thailand’s southern provinces of Phuket, Krabi, and Phangnga, famous for their beautiful beaches and busy tourist spots, are now in the spotlight after several suspected explosive devices were found.

These discoveries, which have happened over the past week, have caused real worry about visitor safety in these popular areas. On Friday, more suspicious objects were found in both Krabi and Phuket, adding to earlier finds at Phuket International Airport, Patong Beach, and Promthep Cape.

Police have arrested two men in connection with a taxi carrying a time bomb to Phuket, which has only increased concerns. Security has been tightened, and investigations are underway.

Events began on Tuesday, 24 June, when police stopped a black Honda City at a checkpoint in Phangnga near the city hall. Officers found a homemade time bomb inside the car. The bomb included a digital timer, a circuit board, and gunpowder hidden in a plastic bag.

The two men in the car, Sulaiman Kacha (27) and Muhama Wadeng (29), both from Pattani, were arrested. During questioning, they admitted to planting four explosive devices in Phuket: one in a motorcycle near the airport, two buried at Patong Beach, and one set in concrete at Promthep Cape. Their confession launched a large-scale search, with bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs called out across the province.

On Wednesday, 25 June, airport staff found a suspicious motorcycle about 200 metres from the Phuket International Airport terminal. Bomb disposal experts made the area safe and removed a device hidden inside, which meant flights and airport operations continued as normal.

The next day, 26 June, police found and destroyed two more devices at Patong Beach, one about 200 metres from Dolphin Park and one near Loma Intersection. At Promthep Cape, a device in an aluminium can under the stairs was safely dealt with after four attempts.

Meanwhile, in Krabi, police found a timed explosive at the Mahad wood sculpture on Uttarakit Road, just 30 metres from a police booth, and quickly removed it.

The threat continued to grow on Friday, 27 June. Two more suspicious items were reported. In Krabi, a device disguised as a fake rock was found near the Pla Bai sculpture plaza at Ao Nang Beach, a favourite spot for tourists.

In Phuket, another device was found buried in sand at Patong Beach, only 50 metres from where the last one was discovered. Both were made safe by bomb disposal teams, but the news left locals and visitors feeling unsettled.

Safety Fears for Tourists

This string of incidents has raised fresh doubts about the safety of these top tourist destinations. Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga attract millions each year for their clear waters and lively atmosphere. Phuket alone saw over 10 million visitors in 2024.

The fact that devices have been found in busy spots like Patong Beach and near the airport has led to worries about how this could affect travel plans and the local economy.

Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat tried to calm the public, saying, “There is no significant cause for concern. Based on current evidence, none of the suspicious items found so far are explosive or destructive.

Initial findings suggest these were meant to create panic rather than cause harm.” Police believe these were mainly noise-making devices designed to scare rather than injure. Still, the impact on how safe people feel is real. Social media users have posted about their worries, with one X user, @JatIkhwan, warning travellers to be extra cautious in Phuket and Krabi.

The arrests of Kacha and Wadeng have given police leads, but the case is still open. Both men have been moved to the Southern Border Provinces Police Operations Centre in Yala for further questioning. They told police that two others are still free.

Officers are also searching for more possible devices, with reports suggesting two may be hidden at Surin Beach in Phuket. CCTV footage followed the suspects’ movements across Pattani, Krabi, and Phuket, with devices hidden in food delivery boxes and snack cans, pointing to a planned effort.

Officials in all three provinces have increased security. Phuket police are covering 11 key areas with overlapping patrols, calling it a “spider web” approach. Krabi has stepped up checks and screenings for newcomers, while Phangnga police are looking into a suspicious object near the governor’s house.

Tourism Industry Feels the Strain

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered all government agencies to be alert and has asked investigators to check if these events are linked to unrest in southern Thailand.

These incidents have reminded many of past violence in Thailand’s southern provinces, where public areas have sometimes been targeted. Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has asked people not to jump to conclusions about links to southern insurgency.

Tourism businesses are working with police to keep visitor confidence high, insisting that Phuket, Krabi, and Phang Nga are still safe.

Despite reassurances, the industry is feeling the effects. On Reddit, one user commented, “Hub of improvised explosive devices. Sure will do wonders for tourism,” showing sarcasm and concern about how this could hurt local businesses. Another user hoping to visit Koh Phi Phi said they hoped nothing would spoil their anniversary celebration.

The timing is tricky, as Thailand’s peak tourist season is just starting, and bookings for Krabi and Phuket are climbing, according to Agoda.

Police are urging everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious. Quick actions by bomb disposal teams have kept people safe so far, but the recent events show how hard it is to keep popular tourist spots secure.

Phuket, Krabi, and Phangnga are still open for visitors, and officials are keen to restore trust. However, the chance of more hidden devices makes the job tougher, and those in the tourism sector are working hard to balance safety with the appeal of Thailand’s coastal attractions.

Related News: