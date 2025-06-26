Bomb Squad Destroys Suspected Explosive Device at Phuket Airport

PHUKET – Bomb Squad officers safely destroyed a suspicious item found inside an abandoned motorcycle at Phuket International Airport about 200 meters from the main terminal on Wednesday evening.

The airport activated its emergency response plan, which included cordoning off the area and dispatching an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team. The bomb squad and a K-9 team inspected the motorcycle, which had been left unattended near the terminal around 7 pm.

During their inspection, they discovered an object that looked like a homemade bomb hidden inside the bike. Officers quickly set up a safety zone and followed strict security guidelines. The EOD team then carried out a controlled blast to deal with the threat.

Mr. Monchai Tanod, director of Phuket International Airport, said the airport and provincial police worked together using their emergency response plan.

“The EOD team used a controlled detonation to deal with the suspicious device,” Monchai said. “We screen all bags and belongings very carefully at Phuket Airport. Our checks are thorough for every passenger.

“We are also increasing checks in public spaces that usually don’t get extra attention. All areas of the airport already have complete CCTV coverage, but physical patrols will now be more frequent to keep passengers safe.”

Pol Maj Gen Sinlert Sukhum, who leads Phuket’s provincial police, said officers have raised screening levels at all key security points around the province. “We ask everyone to stay calm. Police, local authorities and the military are working together to provide strong security,” said Sinlert.

Police are now looking into whether this incident is connected to another case in nearby Phangnga province yesterday. There, officers arrested two men who were travelling toward Phuket with a homemade time bomb in their car.

Investigations are ongoing, and extra security measures remain in place throughout the area, according to Sinlert.

Airport officials shared a statement confirming that airport operations and flights were not affected by the security incident. They also advised the public to stay away from the affected area until the all-clear is given.

Airport operations are running as normal. Security steps have been upgraded,” the statement read.

Officers are now inspecting every vehicle and person coming in and out of the airport more closely. Patrols are happening more often as well, to keep things safe on airport property. “These steps are in place to give all passengers and visitors peace of mind while at the airport.”

This came just after another event on Tuesday morning, when two men were stopped at a checkpoint in Phangnga province on their way to Phuket. Police found a homemade bomb in their car.

The black Honda City was pulled over just after 3 am at a checkpoint near Phang Nga city hall. Officers searched the car and found a device that looked like a homemade time bomb. It had a digital timer, a printed circuit board, gunpowder, all inside a plastic bag, hidden with other items on the back seat.

The two men, aged 29 and 37, are from Pattani province. Police detained them for questioning.

They told police they had been hired on Monday evening to drive the car from Songkhla to Phuket. Their employer gave them a smartphone and portable wi-fi, and sent them a location in Phuket via GPS.

The device was safely removed for expert checks. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

During a press briefing, the commander of Police Region 8 said the object found in the car is still being examined and has not yet been confirmed as a working bomb.

