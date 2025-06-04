(CTN News) – FEMA chief David Richardson has just become aware that the “hurricane season” is a genuine phenomenon.

It would be analogous to the management of a Red Lobster restaurant suddenly professing ignorance regarding “Lobsterfest,” with the significant distinction that managers in coastal regions of America are less prone to such ignorance, hence preventing widespread repercussions.

Welcome to Trump world, where someone like Richardson, lacking any experience in emergency management, can attain the position of FEMA head solely by satisfying three of Trump’s criteria: being white, male, and entirely inept.

Could the FEMA chief be unaware that storm season has commenced?

There are valid apprehensions over Richardson’s capacity to perform his duties due to the hurricane season, which commenced on June 1 and persists until the conclusion of November.

How could an adult American be unfamiliar with hurricane season? The title of a song by Jimmy Buffett is “Trying to Reason with Hurricane Season.”

The Department of Homeland Security issued a statement asserting that Richardson’s remark was “a joke” as it circulated. Richardson would seemingly assert, “Hurricanes cannot harm us if we do not believe in them,” a conclusion that lacks utility. If Dave intended that as humor, it was quite imprudent.

It is more precise to assert that the truth resembles the following: the entirety of the Trump administration is a farce, with Americans as the punchline.

FEMA doesn’t have a plan for hurricane season.

On May 15, the Wall Street Journal reported on camera footage from a FEMA meeting. The study indicates that he was surprised by the extensive scope of FEMA’s responsibilities, which raised worries among career officials about his capability to manage the nation’s disaster-management agency.

The video clearly indicated that the new administrator of FEMA had not yet formulated a strategy for disaster management, despite the impending hurricane season.

“In this video, I somewhat resemble Bubba from ‘Forrest Gump.'” Richardson stated. This includes, but is not limited to, volcanic eruptions, heat waves, tornadoes, flash floods, mudslides, droughts, and hurricanes. Impressive, indeed. I suggest relocating to the Midwest from any coastal region for the season.

We anticipate that FEMA will maintain its performance level from the previous year, despite significant funding reductions.

FEMA had no storm season strategy. Why delay?

The Wall Street Journal reported on June 3, citing unidentified sources, that Richardson notified workers on Monday that the agency will revert to the previous year’s hurricane response procedures.

Numerous individuals were perplexed regarding the feasibility of the situation, given that the organization had earlier terminated a significant number of its staff and discontinued several essential programs.

According to the journal, Richardson purportedly stated, “This is the advice.” There has been no discernible change from the previous year. Exceedingly pleasant. Trump, who often labels Biden as “senile” and “idiotic,” will now permit his FEMA commander to execute the policy proposed by Biden’s administration. This is truly commendable.

It appears that increased prayer may constitute the most prudent guidance from FEMA for hurricane season.

However, there is an important caveat to consider. According to the New York Times, under Trump’s budget reductions, FEMA has experienced a reduction of approximately 25% of its full-time personnel, including 20% of the coordinating officers responsible for managing responses to major disasters.

For coastal areas, the suggestion to “simply replicate last year’s actions during hurricanes” is as pragmatic as urging individuals to pray earnestly while securing themselves to the nearest streetlight.

Given an administration that features a raw milk aficionado as the secretary of health and human services, an education secretary who conflates artificial intelligence with A1 steak sauce, and a head of federal emergency management who would be completely perplexed by a hurricane displacing him from his unmerited government position, this characterization seems accurate.

SOURCE: USA

