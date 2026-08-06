Heartbreak in Pattaya: Ceremony Set for Farewell to Russian Siblings

PATTAYA – The tight-knit community of Huay Yai in Chonburi is preparing for a truly heartbreaking farewell this week. Families and friends will soon gather to mourn five victims of a very shocking murder case. These victims include two young Russian siblings, Diana and Roman, alongside a local Thai family.

The grieving mother of the Russian children recently shared a very touching tribute video online. She posted a beautiful clip showing her kids smiling and looking full of life. This highly emotional video deeply moved everyone who has been following this terrible criminal case.

Key Takeaways

A public mourning ceremony for the five victims is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026.

Police quickly clarified that missing officer photos at the local station are due to standard job transfers.

Investigators will use special scanning equipment at the crime scene because suspects gave conflicting statements.

The heartbroken mother invited the local public to attend a final farewell ceremony for the victims. This special event honors both the young Russian children and the deceased Thai family members. It will take place on Thursday, August 6, 2026, starting at exactly 10:00 AM.

Attendees are highly encouraged to bring fresh flowers to show their ultimate respect and love. People will share a long moment of silence to remember the innocent lives lost too soon. This open public gathering aims to bring some peace to a deeply shaken local community.

False Rumors Addressed by Local Police Station

As the local community mourns, police officers are working hard to stop false internet rumors. Recently, viral social media posts claimed that two local officers were secretly involved in the crime. These dangerous rumors started because their photos were missing from the Huay Yai Police Station board.

Some people wrongly believed these officers helped a main criminal suspect who is named Pong. However, news reporters visited the station and quickly cleared up the entire misunderstanding for the public. Police officials explained that the two officers simply transferred to other active police units recently.

Removing their pictures is a normal routine and has absolutely nothing to do with the murders. The photos of all active police officers remain on the main display board as usual. According to a recent report by Thairath News, officials ask the public to trust verified sources.

Investigators Return to the Chonburi Crime Scene

Meanwhile, the official police investigation continues to move forward quickly to find the whole truth. Officers and local rescue workers recently cleared tall grass around the rural Chonburi crime scene. This is the exact spot where the missing Thai family was tragically discovered by investigators.

Authorities plan to bring special ground scanning equipment to the cleared area starting early tomorrow. This high-tech scanner will carefully help officers search the dirt for any hidden forensic evidence. They must do this because two key suspects, Pong and Thong, gave very different stories.

The two suspects pointed to completely different spots during their initial police station interviews. Therefore, the special ground scanner will help local police uncover the absolute facts of the case. During the recent clearing work, workers found a t-shirt, a water bottle, and a food box.

Police do not yet know if these items belong to the victims or the main suspects. They will test these newly found items carefully in a secure forensic science lab soon. The entire community hopes these new clues will finally bring true justice to the five victims.

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