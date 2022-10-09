Connect with us

News Northern Thailand

Passenger Van Crashes into Ravine in Northern Thailand, 10 Injured
Advertisement

Chiang Rai News News

Chiang Rai's Mae Sai Flooded After Sai River Overflows

News

The bridge To Crimea, a Key Supply Route For Russia, Is Hit By a Blast

News News Asia

Philippines to Deport Convicted British Child Sex Predator

Cryptocurrency News

Thailand Seeks the Overhaul of Digital Assets Laws

News World News

Man Charged with Murdering 22 Elderly Women

News Southern Thailand

Police Thwart School Shooting, One Day After Daycare Massacre that Killed 37

News

Families in Thailand Began Funeral Rites for the 37 Killed in Daycare Massacre

News

Annie Ernaux's Moving Clarity

News

Sara Lee Complained Of a Sinus Infection Days Before She Died

News

Disgraced Cop That Killed 22 Daycare Children Was Facing Drug Charges

News Regional News

Expressway Crash in Bangkok Leaves 1 Dead, 4 Seriously Injured

Crime News

British Investment Firm CEO Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Crime News

67-Year-Old Former School Director Charged with Pimping High School Girls

Crime News

Survivor Recounts Mass Shooting at Daycare Centre in Thailand, 37 Dead, Including 20 Children

News

Former University Of Arizona Student Arrested After Professor Killed In On-Campus Shooting

News

Thailand; A Rampage At a Child Care Center In Thailand Kills At Least 36 People

News World News

Russia Court Fines TikTok 50K Over LGTBQ Video

News Regional News

Central Thailand on High Alert for Severe Flooding

News News Asia

Bus Plunges Off Cliff in Northern India, 25 Dead, 21 Injured

News

Passenger Van Crashes into Ravine in Northern Thailand, 10 Injured

Avatar of CTN News

Published

1 min ago

on

Passenger Van Crashes into Ravine in Northern Thailand

In northern Thailand’s Phrae province, a passenger van plunged 30 meters into a ravine, injuring ten people, seven of them seriously.

The passenger van was travelling from Phichit to Chiang Mai when it veered off the road while going downhill and plunged into the ravine in tambon Mae Pan of Long district in Phrae at approximately 5 am.

When rescue personnel arrived at the accident scene, they discovered that the passenger had crashed through a concrete barrier.

c1 2409945

The Rescuers used a rope to descend approximately 30 meters into the ravine, where they discovered a damaged Toyota passenger van in a thicket of trees.

Ten injured people were inside the passenger van. It took more than an hour for rescue teams to move them from the ravine to the road.

Seven passengers were seriously injured, while the remaining three, including the driver, suffered only minor injuries.

The 43-year-old injured driver told police that it was not raining when the accident occurred, but the road was slick.

He lost control of the van at the curve, causing him to crash into the cement barrier and careen into the ravine.

One of the injured passengers stated that his family had rented the passenger van for a trip to Chiang Mai in the Saphan Hin district of Phichit.

They left the neighbourhood around 11 p.m. He added that there was no precipitation as they drove through Phrae, but the road was slick.

Road-Raged Driver Arrested after Shooting Passenger Van Driver

Road Raged Driver Arrested after Shooting Passenger Van Driver
Related Topics:
Continue Reading