Thailand’s PM Quashes Rumors of Israeli’s Taking Over Pai in Mae Hong Son

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra dismissed online claims yesterday that Pai district in Mae Hong Son province hosts around 30,000 Israelis, calling the rumours untrue, and fake news.

Ms. Paetongtarn said. “We’ve already confirmed this is fake news, when responding to questions from reporters about whether some Israelis consider Pai a “promised land” and if over 30,000 of them had moved there.

She added that Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will visit the area next week to better understand the situation in Pai.

The rumours stemmed from social media posts suggesting that Israeli citizens had fled the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and formed communities in Northern Thailand’s Mae Hong Son.

Earlier, on January 8, local residents affected by foreign tourists submitted a petition to the police chief and district office. They called for investigations and legal action against foreigners allegedly working without permits or hosting disruptive parties.

Mae Hong Son Tourist Police clarified that Pai’s population is about 38,000, dismissing the social media claims about 30,000 Israelis residing there. They explained that the 30,000 figure likely refers to the total number of Israeli visitors over the past year.

On average, about 83 to 84 Israeli tourists stay there daily. Visitors from Britain, Israel, the United States, and Germany make up the majority of tourists in the area.

Addressing concerns about a Chabad House, officials said it’s primarily used for Friday and Saturday ceremonies, with a capacity of 200 people. Other Chabad houses are located in cities like Chiang Mai, Phuket, Samui, Pattaya, and Bangkok, with the largest in the capital.

Local authorities further clarified that around 3,000 Israeli visitors and residents have been in Pai this year.

Foreign Affairs Minister Maris Sangiampongsa noted that Israeli tourists can enter Thailand visa-free for 60 days under current government policies.

About Pai in Mae Hong Son Province

Pai is a laid-back town in Mae Hong Son province, Thailand, surrounded by mountains and lush green beauty. It used to be a quiet village, but now it’s a go-to spot for people who love nature and a slower pace.

Pai sits in a valley on the banks of the Pai River, about 146 kilometers northwest of Chiang Mai. It was once a small market village inhabited by ethnic Tai people from Shan state whose culture is influenced by Myanmar.

The town has a mix of chilled-out cafés, quirky shops, and a charming night market with street food and handmade crafts. You’ll find waterfalls, hot springs, and scenic trails just a short trip from the centre, making it great for exploring on motorbikes or scooters.

Pai Canyon is a must-see for sweeping views, especially at sunset. The local vibe is friendly, and it’s easy to fall into the rhythm of the place. Whether you’re looking for adventure or just want to relax, Pai has something for everyone.

It’s the kind of spot where the days feel easy, and time just drifts by.

With its pristine natural beauty—lush mountains, dense forests, and blooming flowers—combined with its rich cultural heritage, the town offers a unique charm. Its slower pace during the day and lively evenings leave travellers captivated, allowing them to unwind and lose track of time.

This small town is ideal for both young adventurers and seasoned travellers looking to break away from busy schedules and embrace a slower, more mindful way of living.

Mae Hong Son is a year-round destination, but the cooler months from November to February are the busiest, attracting the most visitors. For those seeking a quieter experience, visiting during the green season, particularly from late August, is a great option.

During this time, rice fields glow a vibrant green, and the surrounding nature offers a fresh perspective compared to the peak season.

Related News: