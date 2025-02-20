Pizza Company Plans to Invest US$8.9 Million and Launch 20 New Outlets

The Pizza Company, part of Minor Food Group Plc, is set to invest over 300 million baht this year to open new outlets and upgrade existing ones, while launching marketing campaigns to promote growth.

Anupon Nitiyanant, chief operating officer at Minor Food Group, acknowledged that the restaurant sector could face challenges this year due to a weak economy, rising costs, and tough competition.

Patt Pongwittayapipat, general manager of The Pizza Company, shared plans to launch 20 new outlets, including standalone stores and locations inside hypermarkets, requiring an investment of 200 million baht.

The company currently operates 430 outlets nationwide and added 10 new locations in 2024, according to Patt. He also stated that about 60% of the planned new stores will be in provincial areas, including Mae Hong Son, where the company is opening its first branch in the province.

At present, delivery orders account for roughly half of The Pizza Company’s sales, while dine-in contributes about 30%, and takeaway makes up 20%.

Patt explained that these new outlets will also enhance delivery services by acting as additional distribution hubs. Additionally, the company plans to renovate 80 to 100 existing stores this year, with over 100 million baht allocated for these upgrades.

Pizza Company launched the Buy One Get One campaign

The Pizza Company is launching its biggest campaign of the year, “Buy One Get One Plus,” delivering incredible value across all toppings, crusts, and ordering methods.

Customers can grab two pizzas starting at just 279 baht, along with three exciting perks: free delivery, a buy-one-get-one deal on chicken wings, and a 500-baht discount voucher.

This campaign is set to drive strong sales growth and attract a wider range of customers. Running from February 20 to April 20, 2025, the promotion is available through all channels, including The Pizza Company 1112 app, website (www.1112.com/th), phone orders via 1112, as well as dine-in and takeaway at all locations nationwide.

This ambitious effort builds on The Pizza Company’s success in 2024, which saw notable growth across all sales channels. The company credits its achievements to diverse marketing strategies, creative menu additions, and exclusive promotions, further solidifying its position as Thailand’s top pizza brand.

Patt Pongwittayapipat, General Manager of The Pizza Company under The Minor Food Group Plc., shared that in 2025, the brand will continue focusing on meeting customer needs for value and savings.

The “Buy One Get One Plus” campaign reflects this approach, offering buy-one-get-one deals on all pizzas across all crusts and toppings, starting at just 279 baht. The “Plus” concept highlights the added benefits for customers.

The campaign will roll out in three phases: February 20 to March 12 will feature free delivery, March 13 to March 31 will include buy-one-get-one-free chicken wings, and April 1 to April 20 will bring back free delivery.

Members of The Pizza Club will also receive five 100-baht digital discount coupons as an exclusive reward. The company plans to increase media spending in 2025 to amplify the campaign’s reach. These initiatives are expected to significantly boost sales nationwide.

In 2024, The Pizza Company implemented a variety of strategies to drive growth across its platforms. Efforts included expanding the dine-in menu with pasta, steak, and salad options to appeal to a broader audience and provide more variety.

To cater to budget-conscious customers, the company introduced the Super Value Pizza, priced at just 129 baht, offering an affordable yet satisfying choice. The launch of the “BiTE” menu targeted the growing interest in solo dining, successfully attracting a new customer segment.

Along with these menu updates, the company improved its service experience by promoting engagement through its loyalty program. These efforts resulted in a 10% increase in daily customer visits compared to the previous year, reaffirming its status as Thailand’s leading pizza brand.

Looking ahead, The Pizza Company remains committed to growing across all channels with its Western Destination strategy, which emphasizes expanding dine-in options.

This includes new menu items such as additional pasta, steak, and salad choices, alongside exclusive delivery deals and continued product innovation to meet the needs of solo diners. These strategies aim to strengthen the brand’s presence and maintain its position as an industry leader, Patt added.

