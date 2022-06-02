500,000 Online Lottery Tickets Sold in Five Hours

Thailand’s Government Lottery Office reports people bought about 500,000 lottery tickets in the first five hours when tickets became available via the Paotang app.

The Government Lottery Office said that more than 110,000 people bought 500,000 tickets in the first hours of the launch.

They also said Lottery Tickets would be available daily from 6 am to 11 pm except on lottery draw dates when tickets would be available until 2 pm.

The Paotang app will alert prize winners, who can then claim their prizes via the Krungthai Bank app or at the Government Lottery Office.

Lottery Tickets 80 Baht

Those not interested in buying tickets via the app could do so at the GLO’s nationwide outlets for the standard 80-baht price. Thailand has 362 such outlets in Bangkok and other provinces in the Central Plains, the East, and the Northeast.

For the July 1 draw, GLO will have outlets in every province.

It is possible that the number of tickets available through the app may increase if conventional vendors can survive.

Lottery tickets can only be bought by people who are over the age of 20 and cannot be resold.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha says he was pleased that tickets for the government lottery sold rapidly and smoothly via the Paotang app.

All concerned agencies should be commended for successfully implementing measures against the overpriced tickets, He said.