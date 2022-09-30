Northeastern Thailand Hammered By Noru, 1 Dead, Others Injured

Severe weather from a tropical depression, Typhoon Noru, has flooded provinces in northeastern Thailand, killing one person and injuring two others.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention reports that 17 provinces in the North, Northeast, and Central Plains have received emergency alerts due to the storm, and all have prepared for the possibility of significant floods in the coming days.

According to the Bangkok Post, a large portion of Amnat Charoen, Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, and Ubon Ratchathani in northeastern Thailand suffered torrential downpours and relentless thunderstorms that resulted in flooding from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

The department also said that severe winds had felled trees on roadways and blocked public transportation routes in five districts throughout the four provinces, rendering several important arteries in these areas impassable.

According to the department, violent flooding in the central and Lue Amnat districts of Amnat Charoen, the central district of Si Sa Ket, the Muang district of Yasothon, and the Muang district of Ubon Ratchathani in Thailand’s northeast.

A department spokesperson reported a big tree in Si Sa Ket crashed upon the pickup truck they were travelling in, killing one occupant and injuring two others.

Ms. Chomparee Chompurat, director-general of the Department of Thai Meteorology, reported that as of 11 a.m. on Thursday, the depression was centred in the Chaturaphak Phiman region of Roi Et with a wind speed of 50 kph.

She continued, “The storm was moving west and is likely to weaken even further to a trough.”

Despite being downgraded, the storm maintained its intensity and, combined with the southwest monsoon’s effects, will continue to bring more rain to all areas of the country, especially the North and Northeast, where strong winds can be expected in the coming days, according to the forecaster.

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, Ubon Ratchathani province received more than 100 millimeters of precipitation, and the water levels in the Mun River, the province’s principal waterway, were on track to rise by one to two meters.

In Ubon Ratchathani in the northeast, 1,518 households in 46 settlements have already been rescued.

