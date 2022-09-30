Thailand’s Constitutional Court Rules on Prayut at 3PM [Live on YouTube]

Security is being stepped up at Thailand’s Constitutional Court, where nine judges will decide Today what will happen to suspended Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

The inside of the Constitutional Court at the Government Complex in Bangkok is off limits to anyone who isn’t authorized to be there, according to the Bangkok Post.

Security staff will do a thorough search of everyone in the area. Measures were in place from 7 p.m. yesterday, according to a statement made on Thursday by police.

The president of the Constitutional Court said that security forces had told him that unsafe situations could happen, so he decided to increase security.

The court will read out the judges’ decision about Gen Prayut’s eight-year term according to the 2017 constitution. The charter says that a prime minister can only be in charge for up to eight years.

The court needs to answer when Gen, Prayut who took power in a coup in 2014’s term ends.

The ruling will be read out loud on Friday at 3 p.m., and it will be shown live on the court’s YouTube channel.

Gen Prayut, who is also the defence minister, will work at the Defense Ministry in the morning and then go back to his home at the 1st Infantry Regiment to hear the court’s decision.

The United Front for Thammasat and Demonstration, has called for a meeting at the skywalk at the Pathumwan intersection at 2 p.m.

If the court rules Gen. Prayut’s favour he will be able to stay in office, but his critics will keep questioning his power.

If the court rules against him, the whole cabinet will have to be dissolved, but the ministers will keep their jobs as caretakers until a new prime minister is chosen, he said.

Adding that the new prime minister could come from a list of candidates from political parties or an outsider who wasn’t elected.

Yutthaporn Isarachai, a political scientist at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, told the Bangkok Post that protests would happen if Gen. Prayut stayed in power, but it would take some time for them to get going.

But if the court says he has to step down, Mr. Yutthaporn said, the process of choosing his replacement will start right away.

On August 24, the court voted 5-4 to stop Gen Prayut from being prime minister until it decided how long a prime minister can serve.

Watch live on YouTube –https://www.youtube.com/c/สํานักงานศาลรัฐธรรมนูญ