Thailand Promotes Cannabis CBD to Treat Insomnia

The government said it supports Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in using cannabis to treat insomnia as it aims to tap the 2.4-trillion-baht global sleeping pill business.
An exhibition at Government House curated by the hospital to promote cannabis as a medicinal drug was attended by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, and Permanent Secretary for Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit.
Prime Minister Prayut said he believes the decriminalization of cannabis will be beneficial to citizens and do more good for insomnia than harm.
The use of cannabis can help patients, boost the economy and benefit the medical industry, he explained. Additionally, he encouraged organizations to provide the public with well-rounded information on how to use cannabis safely.
30% of Thais Suffer from Insomnia
Its cannabis CBD oil, dubbed “Ganja Thang Ha,” has been used since 2020 to treat patients with insomnia problems, a hospital spokesperson said.
Approximately 30% of Thais suffer from insomnia for at least some part of their lives, according to government statistics. As a result of successful research in this area, not only will people become less dependent on sleeping pills, but Thai companies will be able to export medicines and capture a chunk of this huge global market.
