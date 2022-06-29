Thailand Promotes Cannabis CBD to Treat Insomnia

The government said it supports Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital in using cannabis to treat insomnia as it aims to tap the 2.4-trillion-baht global sleeping pill business.

An exhibition at Government House curated by the hospital to promote cannabis as a medicinal drug was attended by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, and Permanent Secretary for Public Health Kiattiphum Wongrajit.

Prime Minister Prayut said he believes the decriminalization of cannabis will be beneficial to citizens and do more good for insomnia than harm.

The use of cannabis can help patients, boost the economy and benefit the medical industry, he explained. Additionally, he encouraged organizations to provide the public with well-rounded information on how to use cannabis safely.