Nets Basketball Camp Scholarships for 25 Teens Gifted by Pfizer and Brooklyn Nets

(CTN News) – In the nets basketball camp, the players will get the chance to spend time off the court in a state-of-the-art facility that offers a more premier camp experience than ever before.

There will be a scholarship giveaway presented by Pfizer to Brooklyn Nets Academy players on July 20, 2022 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, during the Brooklyn Nets Academy clinic and camp.

With the support of Pfizer, the Brooklyn Nets teamed up with the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy (BNBA) on Wednesday to surprise 25 children with scholarships to attend the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Academy (BNBA) overnight summer camp in August. In order to announce the scholarship recipients, the Brooklyn Nets Basketball Association hosted a basketball clinic on the main court of the Barclays Center, where Nets Legend Albert King and Pfizer representative Stephen Fascianella both participated. A total of four Brooklyn-based youth organizations were selected to provide scholarships and awards to the 10-17-year-olds of the program. These organizations include Peace Players, P.E.A.R.L. 31 Inc. Foundation, 5 Boros Basketball and Fun Sport. Children will have the opportunity to learn and develop life skills while developing basketball skills through the week-long camp at Camp IHC during the summer. Located in a state-of-the-art facility, Camp IHC offers the best overnight basketball camp experience combined with a premier camp experience on and off the court in an atmosphere that is both fun and educational.

