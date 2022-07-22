Kyler Murray and The Cardinals Extend Their Contract Through 2028

(CTN News) – A source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Kyler Murray has signed a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

An injury guarantee of $160 million is included in the contract that runs through the 2028 season, according to Schefter. According to the source, Murray will receive $105 million fully guaranteed upon signing the deal.

In terms of average annual value, Murray’s deal is estimated to be worth $46.1 million per year, which is the second highest deal in the NFL behind only Aaron Rodgers’ deal worth $50.3 million per year.

Watson’s contract with the Browns is estimated to be worth $42 million per year on average, and Mahomes’ deal with the Chiefs is estimated to be worth $45 million per year on average.

As far as guaranteed money in NFL history goes, Murray’s deal is the only one that has a higher guarantee than Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed with the Browns.

The Cardinals announced on Thursday that Murray has signed a five-year extension with the team, although financial details were not revealed.

He had a number of teammates, including Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who was signed by the team on January 23rd, and Budda Baker, a star safety in the NFL, who congratulated him on Twitter.

The deal was finalized Thursday morning after months of ongoing negotiations between Murray’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

The deal was finalized Thursday morning after months of ongoing negotiations between Murray's agent, Erik Burkhardt, and Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

The Cardinals exercised Murray's fifth-year option on his rookie contract in April, extending his contract through 2023. Earlier this year, the Heisman Trophy winner scrubbed his Instagram page following the Pro Bowl, leaving just two posts: one from Oklahoma from 2018 and one from the Pro Bowl. Keim said earlier this year there was no chance Kyler Murray would be traded and that a long-term contract could be finalized. Once the organization had a chance to refocus after free agency and this year's NFL draft, similar to negotiation timelines that culminated in lucrative deals for Mahomes and Josh Allen. The Cardinals selected Murray first overall in 2019, and he has established himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. During his tenure, the Cardinals improved year-over-year, going from five victories in 2019 to eight in 2020 to 11 in 2021. In his first three seasons, became the first player to score at least 70 passing touchdowns, 20 rushing touchdowns, 3,500 passing yards, 400 rushing yards, and complete at least 70% of his passes. A player's first three seasons have been characterized by the highest completion percentage (66.86). In each of the past two seasons, Kyler Murray has also been named the Offensive Rookie of Year.

