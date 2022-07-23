West Indies vs India: Live Stream The 1st ODI For You

(CTN News) – West Indies vs India, Quite simply, the West Indies’ ODI record in 2022 is appalling. The team has lost 11 of 15 ODIs this year, so fans can expect the worst when India visits.

Places in the Olympics are fiercely competitive in India. It was a statement victory for them on Sunday that has put them on a high note. Nevertheless, there are times when a team that is struggling may need to face the might of a behemoth.

This guide will describe how you can stream the 1st ODI between West Indies and India online from anywhere in the world by following our instructions.

During last week’s 3-0 mauling by Bangladesh, the West Indies never reached the 200-run mark, and the return of Jason Holder, who missed that series, will provide a major lift to the team. In spite of the fact that the whitewash was one-off, their problems run much deeper. In fact, the West Indies have now lost six of their last seven one-day internationals, and they have only beaten the Netherlands and Ireland in the 50-over format this year, when the Netherlands won the series, but Ireland ended up winning the series in the end. During the white-ball leg of their latest tour of the United States, India have decided to rest several key players. Virat Kohli has been taken out of the firing line, and will join Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami on the Queen’s Park Oval sidelines. Bringing Shubman Gill and Sanju Samson together from the cold, Shikhar Dhawan leads an experimental team in which Shubman Gill leads the way. Among the bowlers, Mohammed Siraj and Ravi Jadeja are likely to be the leading figures, while the batsmen are likely to include Ruturaj Gaikwad, Avesh Khan, and Deepak Hooda. Get a 1st ODI live stream no matter where you are in the world by following our guide on how to watch West Indies vs India and get a live stream from wherever you are in the world.

West Indies vs India Live Stream Details:

Date: Friday, July 22

Start time: 9.30am AST (local) / 7pm IST / 2.30pm BST / 9.30am ET / 11.30pm AEST / 1.30am NZST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago

Live stream: FanCode(opens in new tab) (IN) | BT Sport(opens in new tab) (UK) | ESPN Plus (US) | Sky Sport(opens in new tab) (NZ)

Watch anywhere: try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

ODI cricket watching from abroad – West Indies vs India

Below we have outlined your broadcasting options for West Indies vs India in the UK, US, and New Zealand, so you won’t have to miss out on any of the action. If you happen to be located outside of your country of residence and would like to stream the cricket via your local broadcaster, then you may soon discover that you are not able to as it is location-restricted. Although it is not easy to tune in, there is a way to do so. You can trick your computer into thinking that it is back at home by downloading and installing a VPN so that it thinks it is back home. In that case, you will be able to enjoy your home coverage without having to look for an illegal stream – provided that you comply with the broadcaster’s fine print, of course – specifically its terms and conditions of use. People Also Read:

