Connect with us

News

Measles Outbreaks Surge Across the US: Causes, Risks, and Vaccination Concerns
Advertisement

News

STC And Ericsson Are On Track To Build A More Sustainable Network

News

Avelo Airlines Will Announce Route Announcements At Lakeland Airport

News

Birmingham Southern College Will Close On May 31 Due To Financial Difficulties

News

Steam is Down: Know the Reason Behind the Downtime

News World News

WikiLeaks Founder Julian Assange Wins Temporary Reprieve From US Extradition

News News Asia

Japan Already Preparing for a Second Trump Administration

News

Free Premium On Telegram If You Use This Dangerous Feature

News

Food Inflation Emerges As The Top Election Issue In South Korea

News

AppTech Plans To Raise $2 Million With a $1 Per Share Public Offering

News

DJT Ticker Debut Leads To 50% Jump In Trump Media Stock

News

Japan Approves Plan to Sell Next-Generation Fighter Jets in Break from Pacifist Tradition

News

NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller Killed By Suspect With 21 Prior Arrests: Police

News

Donald Trump has Become one of world's Richest People with $6.5 Billion

News

Robert Kennedy Jr. Picks a Wealthy California Lawyer As His Running Mate

News

The Baltimore Bridge Collapses After a Cargo Ship Rams a Support Column

News

Mahindra XUV 200 Price: A Starting Price of Rs. 7.95 lakhs

News

Thailand's Humanitarian Aid to Myanmar: Balancing Relief Efforts Amidst Conflict

News

Thailand's Alcohol Control Laws: Debate Intensifies as Parliament Faces Four Drafts

News

Bangkok Unveils New Shopping Mall

News

Measles Outbreaks Surge Across the US: Causes, Risks, and Vaccination Concerns

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

19 seconds ago

on

Measles Outbreaks Surge Across the US Causes, Risks, and Vaccination Concerns

(CTN News) – There has been a rise in cases of measles over the last three months, driven in part by outbreaks at a migrant shelter in Chicago, an elementary school in southeast Florida, a pediatric hospital in Philadelphia and a daycare for children.

CDC reports that 64 cases have been reported across 17 states throughout the United States as of Thursday, an increase over last year’s 59 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

According to the CDC, most of the cases reported this year were linked to international travel, and in most cases, the children infected were those who hadn’t been vaccinated against measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR).

Although two doses of the vaccine are 97% effective in preventing the disease, the CDC said in an advisory to healthcare providers last week that “pockets of low [vaccination] coverage lead to some communities being at a higher risk of outbreaks.”

According to the health department’s case count, there were 33 cases of the disease in Chicago as of Wednesday, including 22 cases among children under 5. The majority of these infections were linked to an ongoing outbreak that started at a migrant shelter in the Pilsen neighborhood.

Nine measles cases were reported in Pennsylvania between December and January. Florida has recorded a measles case since Friday, which brings the total number to 11. According to the Florida Health Department, the outbreak involving an elementary school in Broward County has ended.

Although disease experts have expressed concerns over the early rise in measles cases, the number still isn’t close to what it was in 2019, when the country almost lost its status as the world’s first to eradicate measles. There were 1,249 cases of the disease in New York that year, most of which were associated with outbreaks in Orthodox Jewish communities.

m jmn240013fa 1709067965.20298

It is important to know that measles can be highly contagious: If an infected person is not immune to the disease, he or she can spread it to up to 90% of the people close to them.

Thanks to widespread vaccination, measles was eliminated in the U.S. in 2000 — meaning it’s no longer constantly present in the country, though there are still occasional outbreaks.

As of now, most people who get measles are unvaccinated. In the United States, children are supposed to receive their first dose of vaccine between ages 12 and 15 months and their second dose between ages 4 and 6.

For nearly a decade, 95% of U.S. kindergarteners were vaccinated twice with the MMR vaccine, but that number has since fallen to 94% in the 2020–21 school year and to 93% in the 2022–23 school year. That number is down from 95% a decade ago.

When someone has measles, they usually start with a high fever, cough, conjunctivitis (pink eyes), and runny nose. They may notice tiny white spots in their mouth two to three days later. On days three to five of the symptoms, a blotchy rash usually develops around the hairline before spreading to the rest of the body.

Several complications may result from measles, including pneumonia, swelling of the brain, and secondary bacterial infections. The United States used to see approximately 48,000 people hospitalized each year, and 400 to 500 people died of the disease before measles vaccines became available in 1963.

One out of five unvaccinated people who get measles are hospitalized, and about 1 to 3 out of 1,000 children with measles die.
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies