Connect with us

News

In a $12 Billion Case, Mastercard Loses a UK Ruling on Three Million Dead Claimants
Advertisement

News

Everything You Should Know About Shoresy Season 2!

News World News

Beijing To Rule On Hong Kong's Fight Over Foreign Lawyers

News

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Shakes Greece's Evia Island

News Asia News

South Korea Orders Cement Truckers To Get Back To Work

News World News

Canada's Genealogy Leads To 1983 Murder Arrests

News World News

Hawaii's Mauna Loa Volcano Explodes For The First Time Since 1984

News

Thai Police Seize Luxury Houses and Over ฿400m from Suspected Chinese Businessmen

News News Asia

South Korean Woman Extradited to New Zealand Over 2 Dead Children Found in Suitcase

News Regional News

Sea Turtle Found Dead With 2Kg of Plastic Waste in its Stomach

News

Thailand Records a Spike in Covid-19 Cases as Tourism Rebounds

News Health

Thailand's Weed Cafes Must Provide Odor Free Environments

News

The UK Government Should Stop Doing Stupid Stuff Around Brexit

News

Pakistani Students Studying in the United States Increase by 17%

News News Asia

Kim Jong Un's 10-Year-old Daughter in The Spotlight in North Korea

News Learning Regional News Tourism

Over 3000 Monkeys Enjoy Feast in Lopburi Thailand

News News Asia

Protests Flare Up Across China Over Beijing's Zero Covid-19 Policy

News Regional News

Man Finds 3.7Kg Newborn Baby Discard in the Trash

News

Thailand's Monkeys Celebrate Their Day With Feasts

News

COVID-19; Don't want Long COVID? COVID-19 Prevention

News

In a $12 Billion Case, Mastercard Loses a UK Ruling on Three Million Dead Claimants

Published

9 seconds ago

on

In a $12 Billion Case, Mastercard Loses a UK Ruling on Three Million Dead Claimants

CTN News –  Mastercard lost an appeal in a London court on Tuesday, allowing the claims of three million people who have died since the litigation began.

The worldwide payments processor is being sued by consumer advocate Walter Merricks on behalf of 46 million UK individuals. This is the first large consumer action to be permitted in the UK in 2021.

The case was validated last year after an almost five-year trip from the first-instance CAT to the UK Supreme Court and back.

In March, the CAT stated the deadline for establishing whether

In March, the CAT stated the deadline for establishing whether claimant class members are based in the UK should be when the action was launched in 2016, meaning the estates of around three million people who had died subsequently could continue their claims.

Mastercard’s challenge to that ruling was dismissed Tuesday by the Court of Appeal, which decided that the CAT may consider that 3 million persons with valid claims in 2016 would be disqualified.

Judge Julian Flaux said the UK’s collective proceedings framework – approximately equal to U.S. class actions – is to give access to justice for individual plaintiffs

Mastercard’s lawsuit would frustrate the general objective

Mastercard’s lawsuit would frustrate the general objective of the system,” he said. Mastercard will continue to fight the case and is certain it will be dismissed once the facts are provided.

Merricks’ lawyer Boris Bronfentrinker said: Mr. Merricks is happy with today’s judgment and looks forward to succeeding on the merits to secure the billions in damages owed by Mastercard to UK consumers.

Merricks claims MasterCard credit card charged exorbitant “interchange” fees between May 1992 and June 2008, which shops passed on to customers by raising prices.

Related CTN News:

Beijing To Rule On Hong Kong’s Fight Over Foreign Lawyers

Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.7 Shakes Greece’s Evia Island

India’s Gland Pharma To Buy Cenexi For $124 mln
Related Topics:
Continue Reading