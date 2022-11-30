Horizon; Pharma Giants Show Interest In Horizon Therapeutics

(CTN News) – A number of large pharmaceutical companies are vying for the fastest-growing medicines in order to fuel their sales, and Horizon Therapeutics PLC has said that it has received takeover interest from a number of these companies, as well.

Horizon, which develops medicines for rare diseases and immune diseases, said that it was in highly preliminary discussions with Amgen Inc.

Earlier Wall Street Journal reports of interest in a merger between Janssen Global Services, LLC and Sanofi SA confirmed earlier Wall Street Journal reports of interest.

AMGN -0.22%decrease; red down pointing triangle [Johnson & Johnson’s] JNJ -0.70%decrease; red down pointing triangle [Johnson & Johnson’s] JNJ -0.70%decrease; red down pointing triangle JNJ JNJ -0.70%decrease; red down pointing triangle.

In the unlikely event that Horizon were to get a deal, there would be a great deal of excitement. As of Tuesday’s close of trading, the company was worth almost $18 billion and if a typical takeover premium were to be applied, if the company were to be acquired, it could fetch a price of well over $20 billion if the company were bought out.

It has been reported that shares of the company rose approximately 33% as a consequence of this news after hours.

It is possible that the two companies will tie-up in the future, but it is not guaranteed that this will happen.

It is a Nasdaq listed company that has its headquarters in Dublin, Illinois, as well as a new facility in Rockville, Maryland. It also has operations in Dublin, Illinois, and Deerfield, Illinois.

The company currently develops medicines to treat rare autoimmune diseases as well as severe inflammatory diseases, and most of these medicines are marketed in the United States. Its largest drug, Tepezza, is used to treat thyroid eye disease.

This is a condition that is characterized by progressive inflammation of the tissues surrounding the eyes and damage to them over time.

There was a huge increase in revenue generated from the product last year. This boosted the company’s overall net sales by 47% to $3.23 billion, a 47% increase from the year before.

This month, Horizon stated that the company is aiming for annual global net sales of the drug to reach over $4 billion by the end of this year. This is as it seeks approval to sell the drug in Europe and Japan as soon as possible.

Those types of growth are attractive to big pharmaceutical companies – many of which sit on huge piles of cash – that are heavily reliant on acquisition as a way to expand their sales in order to survive and thrive.

When some of the main products of big drug companies lose patent protection, many of them are looking for new sources of revenue to offset the loss of revenue.

As part of its efforts to boost sales of its Horizon medical-gear division, Johnson & Johnson recently struck a deal to acquire Abiomed Inc for $16.6 billion in order to boost sales for its pharmaceutical division, which had been lagging behind those of its medical-gear division.

In a similar move, Merck MRK 0.36% increase; green up pointing triangle & Company followed the deal with its own, agreeing to buy the blood-cancer biotech company Imago Bio Sciences Inc.

IMAGO 0.14% increase; green up pointing triangle for $1.35 billion in advance of the patent expiration of the company’s cancer immunotherapy called Keytruda.

It has been reported that Pfizer Inc., PFE -0.16% decrease; red down pointing triangle, announced in August that it was acquiring Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. for $5.4 billion. The deal would give Pfizer a foothold in the sickle cell disease treatment market.

Based on Irish takeover rules, Horizon said that any prospective bidder would have to announce whether or not they intend to submit an offer by the 10th of January.

Is Horizon Pharma a good company?

Is Horizon Therapeutics a good company to work for? Horizon Therapeutics has an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5, based on over 203 reviews left anonymously by employees. 78% of employees would recommend working at Horizon Therapeutics to a friend and 76% have a positive outlook for the business.

SEE ALSO:

Bitfront A Crypto Exchange To Shut Down