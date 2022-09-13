Torrential Rains Cause Major Flooding in Bangkok

Torrential downpours caused major flooding in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday evening. There will be even more rain to come until Sunday, according to meteorologists.

Meteorologists report a monsoon trough over the lower North, the upper Central Plain, the lower Northeast and the East. From Monday evening to Wednesday evening, heavy rain is predicted in some areas in all regions, including 70% of Greater Bangkok.

It is expected that there will be more heavy rains in all parts of Thailand from Thursday to Sunday due to the monsoon over the Andaman Sea, the country, as well as the Gulf of Thailand.

According to the Meteorological Department, there will be heavy rain from Sept 12-17 causing flooding in Bangkok, the north, northeast, east, south and central plains of Thailand.

Earlier Monday, The Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) warned of more flooding in Bangkok and surrounding areas from the Chao Phraya dam as the river level swelled by 40-60 centimeters.

The ONWR forecasts that water levels will rise by 40-60cm below the Chai Nat dam on September 16-17.

Floodwaters would affect low-lying communities along the Chao Phraya river in Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and the capital.

The ONWR requested the following from the appropriate agencies:

In low-lying areas, raise flood walls and warn residents to be prepared for higher water levels; monitor water levels, check the strength of riverside buildings;

– Prepare emergency equipment and machinery;

– Adjust plans for releasing water from reservoirs, dams, and sluice gates according to the situation.

Source: Bangkok Post

Heavy Flooding in Bangkok