Liverpool Ratings: Salah Outshone Jota, Alexander-Arnold vs Nottingham Forest 8/10

(CTN News) – In a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at Anfield, Liverpool secured back-to-back Premier League victories.

A lot of the home side’s chances came from set pieces in the first half. The first save came from Virgil van Dijk, then Diogo Jota should’ve done better before halftime.

ESPN+ has La Liga, Bundesliga, and more (U.S.)

After early pressure forced a corner for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Jota made no mistake as Fabinho directed the ball back into danger.

In just four minutes, Jota put Forest back in front with a left-footed finish after Neco Williams equalized.

Morgan Gibbs-White put the visitors back at even, but Mohamed Salah’s effort after connecting with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s cross was decisive, securing an important three points for Liverpool as they try to make a late push for the playoffs.

Positivity

Reds created plenty of chances from set pieces. After two consecutive wins, the Reds have nine goals over the last two games, putting them in position to chase the top four.

The negatives

In the first half, Liverpool’s defending from throw-ins was poor, as they conceded two goals when Williams and Gibbs-White had too much space.

Rating (1-10; 10 is best)

Jurgen Klopp, 7 — Klopp’s substitutions were perfectly timed, and his system controlled the game. The tweaks he made recently are showing clear signs of improvement, and he used them well again in this game.

(Players introduced after 70 minutes don’t get rated)

GK Alisson 6 — Alert to danger when called upon, he was quick to anticipate crosses during counterattacks. I was off balance when I conceded the first equalizer.

DF Andy Robertson 7 — Got forward to give Jota an option. Had success finding space on the left flank, where he was instinctive with his decision-making.

The best chance of the first half fell to Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who forced Keylor Navas into a great save. Late in the game, an important intervention stopped Nottingham Forest from attacking.

Ibrahima Konate 7 — The France international was the player Nottingham Forest were happy to let have the ball, and he played out from the back well, making good decisions. A precise direct ball to Jota almost led to an assist.

Trent Alexander-Arnold 8 — Alexander-Arnold dictated play and created regular chances for the Reds with his excellent set-piece delivery. He finally got rewarded when he assisted Salah’s third goal.

M Fabinho 7 — Broke up play to stop counter-attacks and tried to pin opponents. Missed a shot from range. Rarely gave the ball away and assisted Liverpool’s opener.

MF Curtis Jones 6 — Kept play going from midfield against an organized defense. In the second half, got forward more to help Liverpool’s attack.

He helped unlock Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah with good link-up play, and he also chose his moments to move into more advanced areas.

FW Diogo Jota 8 — Another brace for Diogo Jota, via a clever move for his first and a left-footed finish after Nottingham Forest tied things up.

FW Cody Gakpo 6 — Moved into channels to link play and kept the ball. The only thing he really did was shoot from range at Keylor Navas’ near post before being replaced by Darwin Nunez.

The visitors struggled when Salah was able to play close to Alexander-Arnold, as he attacked directly. He scored the crucial goal that won Liverpool the game.

SEE ALSO:

Premier League Titles Won By Arsenal: The History Of Their Invincibility