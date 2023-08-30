Connect with us

News

[LIVESTREAM] Second Singapore Presidential 2023 Election Candidate Broadcast
Advertisement

Health News

World's First: Cancer Treatment Jab Reduces Treatment Time To 'Seven Minutes' For Patients In England

Tech News

Musk's X Lifts Ban On Political Advertising, Prompting Speculation For 2024 US Presidential Election

News

Taliban's Recent Measures Draw Backlash For Curbing Afghan Women's Education And Freedom

News

Chandrayaan-3: List Of Noteworthy Discoveries Made On The Moon's Surface So Far

News

Navigating LGBTQ Travel: Canada's Advisory On Potential Challenges For Travelers To The U.S.

News

Special Court Extends Imran Khan's Judicial Remand In Cipher Case Until September 13

News

India's Population Growth and Labor Force Insufficient for Economic Strength Due to Education Quality

News

China Warns US Against Disastrous Trade Curbs

News

Massive Flood Evacuations in Pakistan's Punjab Province

News News Asia

Pakistan's Imran Khan Remains in Jail Despite Bail Order

News World News

Police Officer Struck by Train While Helping Man on Tracks Dies

News News Asia

UN Reveals Hundreds of Thousands Being Trafficked By Scam Gangs in Southeast Asia

News

Dollar Plunges Following Jobs Data, Yen Briefly hits 10-Month low

News Business

Thai IPOs Face Postponements Amidst Economic Turbulence And Political Uncertainties

Tech News

Meta Uncovers Massive 'Spamouflage' Influence Campaign Linked To Chinese Law Enforcement

News

[VIDEO] Live 3-Inch Worm Found In Australian Woman's Brain Defies Medical Expectations

Health News

Medicare's Price Negotiations: Biden Administration Aims To Reduce Healthcare Costs For U.S. Citizens

News

France Education Minister Bans Abayas in State Schools Citing Secularism

News

[WATCH] Fatal Helicopter Crash At Pompano Beach Apartment Complex Leaves 2 Dead, 4 Injured

News

[LIVESTREAM] Second Singapore Presidential 2023 Election Candidate Broadcast

Published

50 seconds ago

on

Singapore

(CTN NEWS) – The commencement of the second of the two Singapore presidential candidate broadcasts took place at 7 PM on Wednesday, August 30th. This marked the final day of campaigning leading up to the Presidential Election on September 1st.

The day following, Thursday, which is the day before Polling Day, has been designated as Cooling-off Day.

The messages conveyed by Mr. Tan Kin Lian, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Mr. Ng Kok Song will follow that specific order during the broadcast.

This sequence is a reversal of the arrangement used in the initial candidate broadcast on August 24th.

Watch Second Singapore Presidential Candidate Live Broadcast

RELATED CTN NEWS:

World’s First: Cancer Treatment Jab Reduces Treatment Time To ‘Seven Minutes’ For Patients In England

Musk’s X Lifts Ban On Political Advertising, Prompting Speculation For 2024 US Presidential Election

Taliban’s Recent Measures Draw Backlash For Curbing Afghan Women’s Education And Freedom
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs