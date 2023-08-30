[LIVESTREAM] Second Singapore Presidential 2023 Election Candidate Broadcast

(CTN NEWS) – The commencement of the second of the two Singapore presidential candidate broadcasts took place at 7 PM on Wednesday, August 30th. This marked the final day of campaigning leading up to the Presidential Election on September 1st.

The day following, Thursday, which is the day before Polling Day, has been designated as Cooling-off Day.

The messages conveyed by Mr. Tan Kin Lian, Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and Mr. Ng Kok Song will follow that specific order during the broadcast.

This sequence is a reversal of the arrangement used in the initial candidate broadcast on August 24th.

