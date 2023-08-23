Chandrayaan 3: India’s Historic Moon Mission to the South Pole Gears Up for Landing

(CTN News) – India is on the brink of a historic achievement as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) prepares for the lunar landing attempt of Chandrayaan 3, its third moon mission. Scheduled for Wednesday evening, this endeavor could make India the first country to successfully reach the moon’s enigmatic south pole, a region with immense scientific potential.

Objectives of Chandrayaan 3 Mission

Chandrayaan 3, a follow-on mission to the earlier Chandrayaan-2, has ambitious goals. Its primary objectives include demonstrating safe and precise soft landing on the lunar surface, deploying a rover for mobility, and conducting in-situ scientific experiments. One of the most significant aspects of this mission is the exploration of the Moon’s south pole, which is believed to contain water in permanently shadowed areas.

Exploration of the Lunar South Pole

The south pole of the Moon has long captivated scientists due to its potential water resources and unique geological features. The Chandrayaan 3 mission aims to explore this uncharted territory, contributing crucial insights into lunar geology, water distribution, and the evolution of celestial bodies.

The Vikram Lander and its Features

At the heart of this endeavor is the Vikram lander, named in honor of Vikram Sarabhai, a pioneer in India’s space program. The lander, weighing 1749.86 kg, sports a box-shaped design, four landing legs, and four thrusters. With solar panels mounted on its sides, it can generate 738 W of power. Accompanying the lander is a rover weighing 26 kg, designed to explore the lunar surface.

Key Moments of the Lunar Descent

The climactic moment of the mission is the final descent of the Vikram lander and the accompanying rover to the lunar south pole. This intricate operation is set to begin at 5:45pm IST, with the landing expected approximately 19 minutes later. The world will hold its breath as ISRO engineers and scientists navigate the complex challenges of landing safely on the Moon.

India’s Remarkable Progress in Space Exploration

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India’s space sector has witnessed remarkable advancements in the past nine years. The Chandrayaan 3 mission exemplifies the nation’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and technology.

The Global Space Players: Past Achievements and Recent Endeavors

As the excitement for Chandrayaan 3 builds, it’s worth noting that only Russia, the United States, and China have previously achieved controlled landings on the lunar surface. Russia’s recent lunar probe, Luna-25, aimed to secure this accomplishment but faced challenges leading to a crash landing.

Russia’s Lunar Mission and Challenges Faced

Russia’s lunar exploration efforts have been affected by a range of factors, including the impact of sanctions, corruption, lack of innovation, and partnerships. The Luna-25 mission’s crash landing underscores the difficulties faced by even seasoned spacefaring nations.

Where to Watch the Chandrayaan 3 Launch Live

For those eager to witness history in the making, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will provide a live stream of the Chandrayaan 3 launch on its official YouTube page. The coverage is set to commence at 5:20pm India time (11:50 GMT), allowing global audiences to share in India’s pursuit of lunar exploration.

As Chandrayaan 3’s lunar landing attempt nears, the world awaits with bated breath, anticipating the outcome of this audacious endeavor that could redefine our understanding of the Moon and its potential for scientific discovery.