Beto O’Rourke Drops The F-Bomb On A Heckler During A Campaign Stop In Texas

A heckler laughed while Beto O’Rourke discussed the Uvalde school shooting at a campaign event on Wednesday, and the candidate told the heckler, “I’m not laughing at you, motherfucker.”

During an evening town hall in Mineral Wells, the Democratic gubernatorial challenger shared the moment online. While O’Rourke described the impact of AR-15s on live broadcasts, loud laughter could be heard as he dropped to his knees to emphasize their wartime capabilities.

The crowd applauded and cheered Beto O’Rourke admonishment. During his stump speech, he talked about wanting to keep kids safe as the school year begins.

There were protesters holding campaign signs for Republican officials present at the event, but it is unclear who exactly laughed. The Governor of Texas. After O’Rourke’s response, the camera pans to the group and shows one of them laughing.

After the event, O’Rourke tweeted, “There is nothing more serious to me than getting justice for the families of Uvalde and preventing this from happening again.”

Beto O’Rourke had addressed heckling at an event when discussing gun violence before. In Snyder, he responded less explicitly, telling the person, “This might be funny to you.”. I don’t find it funny.”

A 49-day tour of the state is being organized by O’Rourke’s campaign, which is organizing protests at his stops. O’Rourke and Republicans have had some tense moments, as well as some cordial ones.