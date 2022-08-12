Connect with us

News

Beto O'Rourke Drops The F-Bomb On A Heckler During A Campaign Stop In Texas
Advertisement

Health News

Is Zoonotic Langya Virus Contagious? What Are Its Symptoms?

News

A 6-Year-Old Edmonton Oilers Fan Has Died Of Brain Cancer

News News Asia

TikTok Fishing Video in Thailand Lands Foreigner in Hot Water

News

Hong Kong Seizes Heroin Hidden In Thai Boxing Equipment Sent From Thailand

News

Muslim Men Killed In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Are The Primary Suspects

News Northern Thailand

Northern Thailand Warned Over 3 Days of Heavy Rains

News Regional News

Delivery Truck Crashes into 10 Vehicles During Police Chase

News News Asia

Thailand Gives Deposed President of Sri Lanka Asylum for 90 Days

News World News

Donald Trump Invokes The 5th Amendment And Declines To Answer

News

China’s Long March Rocket Launches New 16 Satellites Into Orbit

Health News

A Newly Identified Langya Virus Infected 35 People In China

News Sports

Is Jason Heyward's Career In Chicago Is Over?

News News Asia

Cambodia to Deport Nigerian Man Who Imported Monkeypox

News Sports

Chris Sale Fractures His Wrist And Will Miss The Rest Of The Season

News Sports

Colin Kaepernick Cheated The NFL By Taking Money

News Southern Thailand

Soi Dog Foundation Surpasses its 750,000 "Neuter and Vaccinate" Milestone

News Sports

Roquan Smith, is Dissatisfied For Negotiations On A New Contract With The Bears

News World News

John Travolta, 68 Pays Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

News World News

Trump Say FBI Raid on His Home "Prosecutorial Misconduct."

News

Beto O’Rourke Drops The F-Bomb On A Heckler During A Campaign Stop In Texas

Avatar of Sufyan Ahmad

Published

2 hours ago

on

Beto O'Rourke

(CTN News) – During a campaign event on Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke confronted a heckler who laughed while he discussed the Uvalde school shooting. “You may find it funny, but I don’t,” O’Rourke told the heckler.

A heckler laughed while Beto O’Rourke discussed the Uvalde school shooting at a campaign event on Wednesday, and the candidate told the heckler, “I’m not laughing at you, motherfucker.”
 
During an evening town hall in Mineral Wells, the Democratic gubernatorial challenger shared the moment online. While O’Rourke described the impact of AR-15s on live broadcasts, loud laughter could be heard as he dropped to his knees to emphasize their wartime capabilities.
 
The crowd applauded and cheered Beto O’Rourke admonishment. During his stump speech, he talked about wanting to keep kids safe as the school year begins.
 
There were protesters holding campaign signs for Republican officials present at the event, but it is unclear who exactly laughed. The Governor of Texas. After O’Rourke’s response, the camera pans to the group and shows one of them laughing.
 
After the event, O’Rourke tweeted, “There is nothing more serious to me than getting justice for the families of Uvalde and preventing this from happening again.”
 
Beto O’Rourke had addressed heckling at an event when discussing gun violence before. In Snyder, he responded less explicitly, telling the person, “This might be funny to you.”. I don’t find it funny.”
 
A 49-day tour of the state is being organized by O’Rourke’s campaign, which is organizing protests at his stops. O’Rourke and Republicans have had some tense moments, as well as some cordial ones.
His social media posts depict interactions with people wearing Republican gear at the events throughout the tour.
People Also Read:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish